Big XII head coaches name Arizona's biggest flaws entering 2026 NCAA Tournament

As part of an article polling coaches projecting who will win the NCAA Tournament, they also discussed the strengths and flaws of the top teams. The strengths coaches named for Arizona are their experience and physicality.

The criticism of Arizona from the coaches allows the Wildcats to beat you by making three-point shots. Arizona is 336th nationally, making 5.9 three-point shots per game, 358th with 16.3 attempts and 63rd shooting 36.0 from beyond the arc. The Wildcats can make three-point shots at a high percentage, but it is not a priority in their offense.

Dwayne Aristode (44.4 percent), Jaden Bradley (40.4) and Brayden Burries (36.7) are shooting a high percentage on three-point attempts with a significant number of attempts for Arizona. After slumping in December and January, Anthony Dell'Orso is shooting 39.6 percent on three-point attempts in February and March combined.

Bradley, Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov and Peat can get into the lane frequently. That allows Arizona to get high percentage shots and not have to rely on three-point attempts. Tobe Awaka and Motiejuas Krivas and Peat provide Arizona with reliable low-post scoring and rebounding that often leads to second-chance points.

"Let them take and make as many 3s as possible. You eliminate the paint stuff, but now you've got to rebound the missed shots. Long shots means longer rebounds and they're coming off higher....Krivas...Awaka...Peat...Kharchenkov, Burries, Bradley -- they're all going after the basketball. And they're doing it with physicality."



You have to be able to take care of the basketball...They're sneaky defensively. They turn you over and they're so good in transition. You end up giving 16 transition points and you're looking at it like, they dominated us eight feet and in and they also scored 16 to 24 transition points."" Anonymous Big XII head coache

Arizona plays efficiently

Arizona shoots 50.2 percent from the field, 10th nationally and commits 10.8 turnovers per game, 114th in the count. The Wildcats hold opponents to 39.2 percent from the field, eighth nationally and force 12.0 turnovers per game, 124th in Division I.

Arizona is 10th nationally with 57.3 percent of its points from two-point field goals. The Wildcats are 360th nationally with 20.5 percent of their points on three-point shots. Only five teams have a lower percentage of three-point field goals made, accounting for their points.

Arizona is also exceptional at getting to the free-throw line. The Wildcats get 22.2 percent of their points on free throws, 64th nationally. Arizona draws a lot of fouls, ranking 13th nationally, making 19.1 free throws per game and eighth in the country with 26.1 attempts per game.

The physicality of the Arizona front line and the ability of Bradley and Burries and to a lesser extent, Kharchenkov and Peat to penetrate creates pressure on opposing defenses that frequently results in fouls being called. Stopping Arizona from getting in the lane and scoring in the paint is easier said than done.

Arizona should be able to dominate inside in the first round game against Long Island. Utah State or Villanova will provide more resistance on the front line against Arizona in the second round if the Wildcats advance. If Arizona is going to make a deep run, dominating inside and limiting opponents making three-point shots will be critical.