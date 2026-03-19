CBB head coaches name Arizona's strengths entering 2026 NCAA Tournament

Jeff Borzello of ESPN quoted coaches naming the strengths and flaws for Arizona entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Arizona was the favorite among the coaches polled about who will win the 2026 NCAA Tournament championship in the same article by Borzello.

The strengths for Arizona, as to be expected is its physicality. Arizona enters the NCAA Tournament sixth nationally with a 10.8 rebounding margin and with a 57.3 rebounding rate. The Wildcats are fourth with a 38.1 offensive rebounding rate and 33rd with a 75.5 defensive rebounding rate.

Arizona has good balance between seniors and freshmen. The Wildcats are led by the senior trio of Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso. Bradley was the Big XII Player of the Year. Awaka and Dell'Orso have provided experienced players off the bench who were starters in 2024-25.

Freshmen Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov and Koa Peat have started every game they have played in 2025-26 and with Dwayne Aristode, make up half of the Arizona rotation. Aristode, Burries, and Kharchenkov arguably make up the best freshmen class in Arizona history.

"When you play Arizona, you have to be ready for a heavyweight fight...They're so big, so physical, so strong at every position....There's no softness to them. There's no quit in them. They just keep their heads down and keep playing. It's like an old-school bully. When it's over, they've just physically ripped you.



They have all the components...They have experience and leadership. Bradley has been to a Final Four. Brayden Burries is a top-20 pick...They've got pros out there. They have a way to win that's a little bit different, a little unconventional, but they've really bought into that. On a one-day prep, with the physicality they play with, I think that's going to help them a lot." Unnamed CBB head coaches via ESPN

Utilizing mutiple bigs

Arizona has multiple bigs to utilize different lineups in the frontcourt. Awaka and 7'2 Motiejus Krivas provide Arizona with two brick walls at center to dominate in the post. Awaka, Kharchenkov and Peat give Arizona minutes at power forward and the latter two can play small forward.

Kharchenkov gave Arizona positional versatility and the ability to play a smaller lineup when he provided minutes at power forward when Peat was out with an injury and Awaka and Krivas were in foul trouble against Houston in February.

In addition to the physicality in the front court, Bradley and Burrles have been able to consistently get into the lane to score and be elite all-around players as tough defenders. Dell'Orso regained his shot in February after a January slump to provide Arizona with three-point shooting that it has frequently been criticized for.

Burries are projected Peat are projected first round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Krivas is a borderline first-round pick in 2026. Krivas will be difficult for most opponents to match up with because of his size and defensive presence.

Two of the most consistent (nitpicking) critiques of Arizona have been their lack of three-point shooting and short bench.



The Wildcats just beat a top 10 team because they got 36 bench points and shot 50% from deep on 16 attempts.



Down 12 early, too. This team just finds a way — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) March 14, 2026

Arizona makes 5.9 three-point shots per game, 336th nationally, on 16.3 attempts, 358th nationally and shoots 36,0 from beyond the arc, 63rd nationally. Arizona can make three-point shots at a high percentage, but it is not a priority in its offense.

The Wildcats have shown resiliency this season with wins at Houston and Baylor in February without Aristode and Peat. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd basically played a six-man rotation in the wins over Baylor and Houston. Arizona beat Iowa State 82-80 in the Big XII Tournament semifinals after trailing 14-2.

The Wildcats have won multiple close games this season. Tight victories over Florida, Connecticut and UCLA raised Arizona's ranking in November and wins late over Houston, Kansas and Iowa State in the regular season cemented Arizona as a number one seed. The Wildcats should be ready for a deep NCAA Tournament run.