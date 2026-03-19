Arizona favored in poll among college head coaches to win 2026 NCAA Tournament

Arizona is the favorite to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament in a poll of college basketball head coaches by ESPN. Arizona received 12 votes to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That is twice as many votes as any other team.

Duke is second with five votes to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament, with Michigan third with three, followed by defending national champion Florida with two and Connecticut, Houston and Purdue with one each. Arizona has wins this season over Connecticut, Florida and Houston.

The FanDuel Sportbook odds have shifted to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament since the brackets were announced on Sunday. Arizona remains the second favorite to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament at +400. Michigan is now the favorite at +380. Duke is third at +460 and Florida is fourth at +700.

Duke, Arizona, Michigan and Florida are the top four teams in that order in KenPom. The order is Duke, Michigan, Arizona and Florida in the NetRatings. Duke, Michigan and Arizona are the top three teams in the ESPN Basketball Power Index, with Houston fourth and Florida fifth.

NEW: NCAA Tournament odds to win the National Championship via @BetMGM🏆



Who you got? 🤔https://t.co/Hw1DGQGlk0 pic.twitter.com/JqKQHdV98y — On3 (@On3) March 16, 2026

What other coaches said about Arizona

Jeff Borzello of ESPN quoted coaches anonymously about Arizona's strengths and weaknesses. One coach praised Arizona for their physicality and relentlessness while stating, "They have experience and leadership." Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso are key senior leaders for Arizona.

Borzello noted that a Big XII head coach told him anonymously, "Let them take and make as many 3s as possible. You eliminate the paint stuff." Arizona had to play NCAA Tournament team Central Florida and number two seeds Houston and Iowa State to win the Big XII Tournament.

Arizona was second to Duke and Michigan with 16 net ratings, quadrant one wins this season. The Wildcats are healthy entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament, while Duke and Michigan have impactful injuries. There is a clear separation between the top four seeds and the field entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament.