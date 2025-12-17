Brayden Burries has passed Koa Peat in National Freshman of the Year rankings

With his performances over the last five games, Arizona guard Brayden Burries has surpassed forward Koa Peat in the "Reranking the top 10 men's basketball Freshman of the Year contenders" by ESPN. Burries is ninth in the ESPN reranking of the top 10 men's basketball Freshman of the Year contenders.

Burries is third on Arizona, averaging 13.8 points per game and 2.3 assists, while contributing 2.8 rebounds. After a slow start, Burries is shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 34.9 percent on three-point attempts and 67.9 percent from the free throw line with a 57.2 eFG percentage.

Burries had a breakout game on Saturday with 28 points on 11-19 from the field, five of 10 on three-point attempts and 1-1 from the free throw line with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. Burries scored 15 consecutive points during a stretch in the second half versus Alabama.

Burries and Peat have not been dominant in the same game against a major opponent this season. After scoring 30 points with seven rebounds and five assists in the season opener against Florida, Peat was considered among the early favorites for National Freshman of the Year.

"After the top three, there might not be anyone on this list playing better basketball...than Burries. A five-star prospect, Burries got off to a slow start, averaging just 7.8 points through his first five games while shooting 33.3% from the field and 29.4% from 3. But over his past four games, Burries is averaging 19.8 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 56.9% from the field and 39.1% from 3" Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Burries' improvement

Burries has completely flipped his numbers. After being inefficient over the past five games, Burries has been exceptionally efficient in the last five. The United States Basketball Writers of America vote on the Wayman Tisdale Award for the National Freshman of the Year.

If Burries continues to play at a high level and Peat returns to his early-season form, they might split votes for National Freshman of the Year. Former Arizona guard Matt Muhlbach said during the broadcast last night in the win over Abilene Christian that this might be the best freshman class in Arizona history.

Forward Ivan Karchenkov is the third freshman starter for Arizona this season with Burries and Peat. Burries, Karchenkov and Peat have started all 10 games for Arizona in 2025-26. Karchenkov is averaging 8.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 SPG during the 2025-26 season.