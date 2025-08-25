Brent Brennan makes another national College Football coaching hot seat

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan is on the "College football coaching hot seat has 9 prime candidates at start of season" published by Paul Myerberg of USA Today on Monday. CBS Sports and On3 previously named Brennan to their 2025 hot seats.

There has been significant speculation from fans and the media about a bar for Arizona in 2025 for Brennan to continue as head coach in 2026. The buyout for Brennan being fired without cause after two seasons is 100 percent of what he is owed on his remaining contract.

Brennan signed a five-year, $16.1 million contract when he was hired by Arizona in January 2024. The $16.1 million does not include bonuses. The annual salary for Brennan as of October 2024 was $2.7 million. In the final year of his contract, Brennan will receive $3.6 million.

Brennan replaced nearly half of his staff from 2024, including all three coordinators. The 2025 season is a pivotal one for Arizona and Brennan. Arizona needs a successful season for Brennan to build momentum and gain trust.

"Things have gone south so quickly at Arizona that Brennan is in legitimate danger of being fired after just two seasons...After opening 2024 ranked No. 21 in the preseason Coaches Poll and fifth in the Big 12...the Wildcats slumped to 4-8 overall and finished second from the bottom in the conference standings...there’s a pervasive sense of doom and gloom around the program that’s impossible to ignore." Paul Myerberg, USA Today

Myerberg stated, "Four coaches were dismissed last year after two years or less in their position, so while rare, it’s not unheard of." If Brennan is dismissed after two seasons, Arizona would have their fifth head coach in 10 years entering 2026.

Arizona has to begin building stability in the football program. In the two offseasons under Brennan, Arizona has lost 64 transfers and brought in 55 players through the portal. Arizona also brought in 45 players combined in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

The questions entering the 2025 season are can the new coordinators and transfers brought in contribute to Arizona being successful. There is no set bar determining Arizona's future. Only Arizona athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois and other Wildcat administrators will determine if Brennan will continue at Arizona.