Where National Website Ranks Arizona Head Coach Brent Brennan on Hot Seat

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan has an average rating of 4.22 on the CBS Sports hot seat ratings. CBS Sports used five levels of ratings between zero and five. A rating of four is start improving now and five is win or be fired. Brennan signed a five-year, $17.5 contract in January 2024.

Brennan is one of eight coaches who received an average rating of four or higher. Only three coaches received a higher average on the hot seat and two matched Brennan's 4.22 average. Nine CBS Sports college football writers voted on the head coach hot seat rankings.

After Arizona was 4-8 in 2024, the question for Wildcat's athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois and other administrators would be, do they want to pay Brennan the remainder of his contract and a buyout if there is another subpar season by the football team?

Whether or not Brennan is on the hot seat, he still faces a pivotal season. Arizona needs to at least make a bowl game to keep the hot seat at least lukewarm. Arizona has 56 new players on its 2025 roster. As many as eight of the new players are projected starters in 2025.

CBS Rating What it Means Coaches 5 Win or be fired 1 4-4.99 Start improving now 8 3-3,99 Pressure is mounting 16 2-2.99 All good ... for now 23 1-1.99 Safe and secure 60 0-0.99 Untouchable 28

Brennan also remade the coaching staff. Seth Doege is the new offensive coordinator after holding the same job for one season at Marshall in 2024. Danny Gonzalez was promoted to defensive coordinator after being the linebackers and special teams coach in 2024.

Although there was no official preseason media poll by the Big XII, Arizona was selected last by 247Sports beat reporters, a network that is a partner of CBS Sports. Brennan cannot afford a last-place finish in 2025. If the newcomers on the coaching staff and the roster perform, Arizona can exceed 2025 expectations.

Returning Noah Fifita at QB helps set the foundation for Arizona on offense. After being picked as one of the contenders in 2024, Arizona will have far less pressure on it entering its second season in the Big XII. CBS Sports projected the best-case scenario is for Arizona to finish 7-5 and 2-10 as its worst.