Brent Brennan said there could be opt-outs for the Holiday Bowl

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan told reporters on Tuesday that the Wildcats could have opt-outs for the Holiday Bowl and that they would know more after Christmas. Arizona plays SMU in the Holiday Bowl on January 2 in San Diego.

Brennan had conversations with his players about revenue sharing and the transfer process. Arizona is trying to be in a good spot for the Transfer Portal that begins on January 2. Arizona will return from San Diego on January 3 and Brennan expects the Wildcats to go into official visits on January 3 or 4.

None of the conversations with the Arizona players involved opt-outs per Brennan. Brennan is excited that there is one portal beginning this year and stated that it is good for college football. The Spring Transfer Portal was eliminated.

Brennan stated the focus for Arizona has been on roster retention. Players going home for three or four days for Christmas and being around their families and agents will be time for family decisions on the players' futures, per Brennan.

Brennan is impressed with the way his players care about each other and that how they have been practicing has been really impressive. Arizona is a senior-laden team led by quarterback Noah Fifita on offense and defensive backs Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes.

Arizona seniors have been through a coaching change in January 2023, a 4-8 2024 season and a redemptive year in 2025 with a 9-3 record entering the Holiday Bowl. The 2025 season has helped Brennan flip the culture in the Arizona football program.

Arizona has six players who said they are entering the Transfer Portal, with five since the end of the regular season. Players cannot officially enter the Transfer Portal until it opens on January 2, except for programs that fired their head coaches.