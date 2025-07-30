Brent Brennan says Arizona focused on transfers with meaningful snaps

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday before Arizona opens training camp on Tuesday, head coach Brent Brennan stated that he and staff valued transfers that have played meaningful snaps when adding players through the portal.

Arizona did not want a four-star transfer who had never played over transfers that had meaningful snaps, per Brennan. Arizona is taking a chance on nine transfers from Football Championship Subdivision programs and one from Division II.

As many as six transfers could start for Arizona on offense and three or more on defense. Arizona has built greater depth than last season with their additions through the transfer portal. Brennan gave the example of linebacker Riley Wilson as one of the Arizona transfers who has played meaningful snaps.

Wilson played his first three seasons at Hawaii, where he was initially a wide receiver. In two seasons at Montana, Wilson had 136 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks and three pass breakups. Wilson has the potential to be an impact player for Arizona.

"One of our focuses in the transfer portal was...finding meaningful snaps...I think that's one of those hard things...where is he on that journey of development...He might be just like a freshman, but he's going into his last year or second to last year....Someone...like Riley Wilson, who's played a ton of snaps...there's an incredible value in the amount of snaps that he's played because you learn as you play. And, you know, playing in the games is the best teacher there is." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Other players from unexpected schools projected to make an impact for Arizona in 2025 are running backs Quincy Craig from Portland State and Ismail Mahdi from Texas State and defensive tackle Deshawn McKnight from Tennessee-Martin.

Weighing production of transfers from Group of Five programs or lower versus highly ranked high school prospects who did not have a chance to play with the team they initially signed with before entering the portal is difficult for college coaching staffs looking to improve their rosters.

Arizona added 22 transfers who are entering at least their fourth year of college. Many of those players will start for Arizona in 2025 or, as Brennan put it, will play meaningful snaps. Ultimately, if Arizona is going to have success in 2025, they need their experienced transfers to produce.

After finishing 4-8 in 2024, Brennan knows the pressure is on him and his staff to significantly improve in 2025. Arizona should have one of the most experienced teams in the Big XII in 2025, with the transfer additions joining the players returning on the Wildcats' roster.