Brent Brennan Wants Arizona Creating More Explosive Plays Offensively

Asked how Arizona can improve off of its 39-14 loss at Iowa State on Saturday, head coach Brent Brennan mentioned allowing too many big plays and not creating enough offensively. Arizona had four runs over 10 yards and three completions of more than 15 at Iowa State.

Two of the three completions over 15 yards for Arizona at Iowa State came after the Cyclones took a 36-7 lead. That drive culminated when Noah Fifita threw an interception by Jamison Patton of Iowa State, who returned it 10 yards to the Arizona 11-yard line.

The only impactful explosive completion for Arizona was 31 yards to Kris Hutson in the third quarter. Arizona scored later on that drive on a one-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to Tre Spivey to cut the deficit to 36-14. Running back Ismail Mahdi had 18 and 21-yard runs on stalled drives.

Arizona is 93rd nationally with 33 completions for at least 10 yards. Arizona has played four games, which is one less than many teams. Adjusted for the one less game, Arizona would still barely be in the top 60 for completions of 10 yards or more. Arizona would be in the top 35 based on completions per game over 20 yards.

Arizona would be tied for 23rd with runs of 10 yards or more per game and in the top 35 in the 20 or more and 30-plus. Mahdi has 11 carries for 10 or more yards and three of 20 or more. The Wildcats need more from their receiving corps. None of the Arizona receivers have consistently been deep threats in 2025.

Arizona will have opportunities to create more explosive plays as the season progresses. Fifita and offensive coordinator Seth Doege are still finding their rhythm together. Colorado, Arizona State and Kansas, who Arizona plays later this season, are the three worst Big XII teams allowing explosive completions.