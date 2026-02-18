BYU at Arizona: 2025-26 Point spread and over/under history

After surviving BYU 86-83 in Provo last month, the Wildcats host the Cougars in the second of two regular-season games on Wednesday night. Arizona is an 11.5-point favorite over BYU per the FanDuel Sportsbook, with both teams missing significant players on Wednesday night.

Taking the points and BYU is -102. Laying the points with Arizona is -120. BYU is +610 and Arizona is -900 on the money line. The over/under for BYU at Arizona is 162.5. Betting the over is -115. Placing money on the under is -105.

BYU is 10-15 against the point spread in 2025-26. Arizona is 14-10-1 against the point spread in 2025-26. Arizona covered as a one-point favorite in their win at BYU last month. BYU is 6-7 against the point spread on the road in 2025-26. Arizona is 8-3 as a home favorite in 2025-26.

BYU won 99-94 at Baylor as a 4.0 point favorite in its most recent road game. That ended a four-game road streak for BYU of not covering the point-spread. Arizona lost 78-75 in overtime to Texas Tech on Saturday as a nine-point favorite. That ended a three-game streak of Arizona covering the spread at home.

Arizona and BYU 2025-26 Over/Under History

Arizona and BYU have both had 13 games go over the total and 12 under during the 2025-26 season. The over/under for Arizona at BYU in January was 166.5. The 162.5 point over/under for BYU at Arizona is roughly in the middle for both teams this season.

The last two Arizona versus BYU games have exceeded 162.5 over/under. Arizona averages 88.2 points per game and allows 68.6. BYU averages 86.5 PPG and allows 74.5. BYU will be without high-scoring guard Richie Saunders. Freshman Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat are out for Arizona.

BYU will be impacted offensively without Saunders. Forward A.J. Dybantansa (6-24) and guard Rob Wright III (3-16) were inefficient for BYU in their loss to Arizona last month. Brayden Burries scored 29 and Jaden Bradley 26 points as the two combined to make 17 out of 28 shots from the field in the Arizona win over BYU.