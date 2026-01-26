BYU big 3 could pose Arizona biggest challenge to date of 2025–26 season

A.J. Dybantsa, Richie Saunders and Rob Wright all average at least 18.0 points per game for BYU. Dybantsa is second in the Big XII, averaging 23.4 PPG, Saunders is seventh, posting 18.4 PPG and Wright III is 10th in the conference at 18.0 PPG.

On the road against three elite scorers, Arizona will arguably have its biggest defensive challenge this season. BYU head coach Kevin Young is in his second season after spending 15 seasons as an assistant and a head coach in the G-League and assistant in the NBA.

Young has been praised as one of the top offensive minds in basketball. Signing Dybansta in the 2025 class was the biggest player to join BYU in program history. Adding Dybantsa with Wright as a transfer from Baylor to play with Saunders set the foundation for BYU in 2025-26.

Having Saunders and Wright on the BYU roster makes it nearly impossible to double-team Dybantsa, a near lock as a 2026 NBA lottery pick. Dybansta also averages 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Saunders posts 5.3 RPG and 2.1 APG and Wright, 5.3 RPG and 2.1 APG.

BYU offensive efficiency

Dybantsa, Saunders and Wright all shoot at least 48.0 percent from the floor and have eFG percentages over 50.0. Dybantsa shoots 55.4 percent from the field, 34.5 percent on three-point attempts and has a 59.0 eFG percentage.

Saunders shoots 48.9 percent from the field, 39.1 percent on three-point attemptsE with a 59.5 eFG percentage. Wright makes 48.0 percent of his field goal attempts, 44.9 percent on three-point shots, with a 54.9 eFG percentage.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about Dybansta in the postgame following the win over West Virginia on Saturday. Lloyd coached Dybansta last summer on the USA Under-19 team that won a Gold Medal in the World Championships. Arizona forward Koa Peat was also on the U19 team.

Lloyd praised Dybantsa for making other players around him better. BYU averages 86.8 PPG in 2025-26, 22nd nationally. Dybansta, Saunders and Wright combined for 60.4 PPG or 69.56 percent of BYU's points. Arizona is significantly improved defensively in 2025-26.

The Wildcats are 17th nationally, holding opponents to 39.2 percent from the field, fifth with opponents making 43.7 percent of two-point field goal attempts and are 45th, allowing 67.6 PPG. BYU is likely to eclipse those numbers. How well Arizona plays defensively versus BYU is likely to have a greater impact than usual on the outcome.