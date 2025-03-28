Caleb Love thanks Arizona coaches for sticking by him during tough times

Caleb Love was sensational in last last two games with Arizona. Love combined for 63 points as Arizona beat Oregon in the second round before being eliminated on Thursday night by Duke in the East Regional Semifinal in Newark, New Jersey. Love stated he is grateful for the relationships he built at Arizona.

One of the reporters in the post-game press conference asked Love about scoring 63 points in the last two games and to share his emotions. Love ended his response to the question by stating all the points are goo,d but the relationships he's built, particulary at Arizona is what he is thankful for.

In three 2025 NCAA Tournament games, Love averaged 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor, 54.5 percent on three-point attempts and 92.3 percent from the free throw line. That came after Love was increasingly better at the end of the season.

Love's departure leaves a big hole on the Arizona roster. Arizona will need to find an elite scorer in the transfer portal. The Wildcats project to return Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell'Orso and K.J. Lewis, who project as the starting backcourt for Arizona in 2025-26 if the Wildcats do not add a transfer to replace Love.

"I just want to thank each and every one of my teammates and my coaches for sticking with me....As a person first and foremost, because you know I went through a lot transferring from...my other school and..they took me under their wing and...they accepted me for who I was...I just want to give all my thanks to them because you know without them I I wouldn't be here and I wouldn't be the player that I've grown to be... and...the points are you know good but you know the relationships that I've built over the course of my career...especially at Arizona...I give all my thanks to them. " Arizona guard Caleb Love

Love had a major impact on the Arizona program over the past two seasons. Love was the only returning starter after Arizona finished 27-9 and lost in the West Regional Semifinal as the second seed to sixth-seeded Clemson in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona added Tobe Awaka from Tennessee, Dell'Orso from Campbell and forward Trey Townsend via Oakland as transfers in the 2024 portal. Bradley was elevated to a starter and Lewis became a valuable sixth man playing starter's minutes during the 2024-25 season to complement Love.

An unreal 35-point performance from Caleb Love in the Sweet 16 🤯



Left it all out on the floor 👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/EHPTLcqvA7 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 28, 2025

Forward Henri Veesaar shared the frontcourt with Awaka and freshman Carter Bryant as Tommy Lloyd primarily used an eight-man rotation. Bradley, Lloyd and Veesaar discussed the importance of the leadership Love provided in his two seasons after transferring from North Carolina in 2024.

Lloyd continually stated confidence throughout the season in Love despite his frequent struggles in midseason. There was a lot of criticism of Love from the Arizona fan base due to his frequent in efficiency. Love started playing better even as Arizona lost five out of its last eight to finish the season.

With Love playing at a much higher level Arizona reached the Big XII Tournament Championship game with wins over Kansas and Texas Tech before losing to Houston, followed by the victories over Akron and Oregon in the NCAA Tournament. Love earned his spot in Arizona history and the ring of honor for earning the 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year.