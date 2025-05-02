Arizona added its second African big man this week with the addition of 6'11 center Mabilmawut Kon Mabil from South Sudan. Kon Mabil joins 6'11 center Sidi Gueye from Cameroon, who committed to Arizona on Wednesday. Arizona now has six players in their 2025 class.

Gueye and Kon Mabil join forwards Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode and guards Brayden Burries and Bryce James in the 2025 Arizona class. Arizona has the second-ranked 2025 class in both the 247Sports Composite and On3 Industry Rankings.

The website Recruit the Bronx, which has an extensive database, said Mawut is "a forward that has the ability to be a force in the post area. Has the ability to use his length and size to establish his presence in the low post. Has the ability to finish efficiently at the rim and can also be a shot-blocker."

Mabil plays for Our Savior of Lutheran School in the New York City borough, The Bronx. Playing for the Overtime Elite team Jelly Fam, Mabil averaged 17.3 minutes per game, 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35.2 percent from the floor, 24.3 percent on three-point attempts and 70.1 percent from the free throw line.

Tobe Awaka, Motiejus Krivas and Peat are the primary players in the 2025-26 Arizona frontcourt, with Gueye projected to receive minutes behind them. Mabil could potentially redshirt for Arizona in 2025-26. Awaka is entering his final collegiate season and Krivas and Peat are potential early entry candidates for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has a proven history of developing international big men. Current Arizona graduate assistant Prezmek Karnowski at Gonzaga and Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Krivas, Azuolas Tubellis and Henri Veesaar at Arizona are some of the international post players Lloyd has worked with throughout his career.