Charles Barkley just said the quiet part out loud after Arizona's Elite Eight win

During the postgame after Arizona beat Purdue on Saturday night, Charles Barkley said that nobody except Michigan has the ability to go seven to nine deep that is as big, strong and athletic as Arizona. Barkley continued that he's worried about Michigan.

Barkley continued by stating that Arizona is the best team he has seen all year and Michigan is second. As a longtime Arizona resident, Barkley has made his fondness for the Wildcats known for years, if not decades. Arizona versus Michigan is the second of the two national semifinals on Saturday.

Arizona has utilized an eight-player rotation for most of the 2025-26 season. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has shortened the bench in the NCAA Tournament, as many teams do, to seven players. Michigan plays as many as nine players with that many receiving over 10 minutes per game.

In the NCAA Tournament, Dwayne Aristode is averaging 6.3 MPG, after playing 13.3 during the regular season. Anthony Dell'Orso has had a reduction from 21.1 MPG during the regular season through the Big XII Tournament to 15.5 during the NCAA Tournament.

"I said this is the best team in the country. Nobody, except Michigan, has the ability to go 7, 8, 9 deep, big, strong, athletic...It's going to take somebody special. I am worried about Michigan. Arizona was the best team that I saw all year and Michigan is the second best." Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley

Metrics favor Arizona and Michigan as best teams

Michigan is first in KenPom and Arizona is second. The Wolverines are fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency and first in adjusted defensive efficiency. Arizona is fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency and second in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Arizona versus Michigan has tight projections. Michigan is a consensus 1.5-point favorite over Arizona. ESPN analytics project Michigan with a 51.9 percent chance to beat Arizona. The ESPN Basketball Power Index projects Michigan with a 33.4 percent chance to win the NCAA Championship and Arizona at 30.1 percent.