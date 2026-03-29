Charles Barkley’s halftime reaction says everything about Purdue vs Arizona

With Arizona trailing Purdue 38-31 at halftime, Charley Barkley criticized Arizona for how they are playing in the first half. Among some of the things Barkley referenced are Purdue's eight offensive rebounds to four for Arizona and needing more from point guard Jaden Bradley and center Motiejus Krivas.

After Arizona took a 19-12 lead, Purdue closed the first half by outscoring the Wildcats 26-12. Arizona was unable to close out on the Purdue three-point shooters. The Boilermaker made seven of their 14 three-point attempts in the first half.

Krivas had four points on one out of four from the field with seven rebounds early in the second half. Bradley made only one out of five a few minutes into the second half and Brayden Burries was one out of six. The game for Purdue was to make Arizona have to make three-point shots was clear.

Purdue is one of the few teams nationally with a frontline to match Arizona's physicality. Purdue center Oscar Cluff had nine points and five rebounds as the game was a few minutes into the second half. Purdue power forward Trey Kaufman-Renn played only nine minutes in the first half with foul trouble.

"I think Purdue outplayed them. I don't think Arizona played a good half whatsoever. They're getting manhandled on the offensive boards. They're normally inside out, they're not doing that. I told you, everybody is talking about these shiny new toys we've got, these freshmen, but to me, Bradley and Kriivas are the two most important guys who have to play well for Arizona. They're getting outrebounded on the offensive boards, and Purdue outplayed them. Plain and simple."" Charles Barkley

Guessing Tommy Lloyd's message to his players in the locker room is, "We've been who they want us to be. Let's get back to being who we are."



Zona needs to assert itself in the paint or on the boards or the Cats' season will end. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 29, 2026

Purdue played at their pace

The seven-point deficit at halftime matched a season high for Arizona. Baylor led Arizona 41-34 at halftime. Arizona outscored Baylor 53-39 in the second half to win 87-80. Baylor finished the 2025-26 season with 16 wins and 16 losses and six victories and 12 defeats in the Big XII.

Arizona led Kansas 45-42 before losing 82-78 in its first loss of the season, following 23 consecutive wins. Arizona was tied at 32 with Texas Tech in its other loss, 78-75, in the next game in overtime. The Arizona loss to Texas Tech was right after the loss to Kansas. Arizona has won 12 consecutive games since then.