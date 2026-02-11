Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star reported on Wednesday that Wildcats' head coach Chip Hale said Garrett Hicks will be the top closer. Hicks will replace Tony Pluta, who earned the 2025 National Stopper of the Year. Pluta will miss the 2025 season with Tommy John surgery.

After transferring from Pima Community College in 2025, Hicks had five wins and two losses with two saves in 34 appearances over 45.2 innings, 49 hits, 13 walks and 49 strikeouts with a .274 batting average allowed and a 6.11 earned run average.

Hicks struggled in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. In four 2026 NCAA Tournament appearances, Hicks pitched 5.2 innings, allowing 7.0 earned runs, 7.0 hits, 4.0 walks and 5.0 strikeouts. Hicks pitched really well through the first half of the 2025 season, before struggling in the final two months.

Pluta had three wins and no losses with 14 saves in 37.0 innings pitched, while allowing 28 hits with seven walks and 34 strikeouts and compiled a 1.46 earned run average in 2025 in what was by far his best season. Pluta has improved in each of his three seasons with Arizona.

Garret Hicks' 2026 season outlook

Hicks will work with new Arizona pitching coach Sean Kenny in 2026. Kenny has 16 years of experience as a collegiate assistant coach and helped Iowa significantly improve in 2025. Pluta finished tied for fourth nationally in saves in 2025. Iowa had only nine saves as a team under Kenny in 2025.

If Hicks falters, there are numerous other candidates to be the closer for Arizona. If they are not starters, returnee Collin McKinney, transfer Luc Fladda and freshman Jack Lafflam are all pitchers to watch who could move to the bullpen with an opportunity to be the closer if Hicks is not consistent enough.

Arizona will lean heavily on Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowski at the top of its starting rotation. Bailey and Kramkowski will begin the season as the Friday and Saturday starters for Arizona.