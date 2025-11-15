Cincinnati downgrades starter on Player Availability Reporting update versus Arizona



Cincinnati starting wide receiver Caleb Goodie was downgraded to doubtful on the Big XIIFriday Player Availability Reporting update after being listed as questionable on Thursday. Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and defensive tackle Tia Savea are listed as out for Arizona.

In addition to Goodie, running back Evan Pryor and WR Isaiah Johnson are questionable to play for Cincinnati against Arizona on Saturday. Goodie leads Cincinnati, averaging 19.0 yards per catch on 20 receptions for 380 yards with two touchdowns.

Pryor was the leading rusher for Cincinnati before getting injured two weeks ago against Utah. During the 2025 season, Pryor has 66 carries for 478 yards and three TDs. Johnson is another big-play WR for Cincinnati with nine receptions for 153 yards and three TDs in 2025.

Ayden Garnes and Groves-Killebrew are the co-starters for Arizona at one CB. Expect Jay'Vion Cole and Michael Dansby, the co-starters at the other CB for Arizona, should receive more snaps against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Savea is a significant loss for Arizona. Cincinnati leads the Big XII, averaging 5.99 yards per carry and is third, posting 195.0 rushing YPG. Shutting down the Cincinnati run game without Savea will be more difficult. Julian Savaiinaea is the backup to Savea. Expect Leroy Palu to also receive more snaps for Arizona at DT.

Tawee Walker became the leading rusher for Cincinnati in 2025 with Pryor injured. Walker has 97 carries for 533 yards and four TDs. Containing Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby will be critical for Arizona. Sorsby is a true dual threat QB with 453 rushing yards and eight TDs and 21 scores with two interceptions passing.

Despite the injury report being limited, both teams have key players on it. Arizona and Cincinnati will need reserves to be productive on Saturday to emerge victorious in a game featuring two teams that have already qualified for bowl games.