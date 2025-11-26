Complete guide to Arizona at Arizona State: How to watch, odds, weather and series

Arizona seeks its second consecutive win at Arizona State on Friday. The Wildcats won their last game in Tempe 59-23 in 2023. Arizona and Arizona State are playing for the first time as ranked teams since 2014. The Sun Devils are 20th and the Wildcats are 25th in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Arizona and Arizona State enter the 99th Territorial Cup hot. The Wildcats have won four consecutive games and the Sun Devils have been victorious in their last three contests. Arizona has 51 wins, 46 losses and one tie in the Territorial Cup. The Sun Devils ended a two-game losing streak in the series last season.

Arizona has been winning with a stout defense and timely offensive plays. The Wildcats are 24th nationally, allowing 20.0 points per game and 21st, permitting 309.5 yards per game. Arizona State is 79th nationally, averaging 26.3 PPG and 40th, posting 416.9 YPG.

Arizona State will be without quarterback Sam Leavitt, who had season-ending surgery for a Lisfranc foot injury. Noah Fifita is making his third start in the Territorial Cup for Arizona. Several other key Wildcats will be playing in their third or fourth Territorial Cup.

How to Watch Arizona at Arizona State

Arizona at Arizona State will kick off at 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on Fox. Tim Brando is calling play-by-play, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner is the analyst and Josh Sims is the sideline reporter.

Arizona at Arizona State FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite at Arizona State via the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Wildcats are -118 on the money line and the Sun Devils are +100. The Territorial Cup over/under is 48.5. Placing money on the over is -105 and the under is -115.

Friday Night Tempe Weather

The Weather Channel forecast for Friday night in Tempe is 50° with a six percent chance of precipitation, winds out of the Southeast at four miles per hour, clear skies and humidity

66 percent.

Arizona versus Arizona State series history

Arizona has 51 wins, 46 losses and one tie all-time in the Territorial Cup. The Wildcats have 19 wins, 24 losses and one tie in away games in Territorial Cup history. Arizona has 40 wins, 41 losses and one tie against Arizona State in conference games. The Wildcats have won two of the last three against the Sun Devils.