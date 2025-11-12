Complete guide to Arizona at Cincinnati: How to watch, odds, weather and series

Arizona plays at Cincinnati on Saturday after consecutive wins over Colorado and Kansas. The win over Kansas was the sixth of the season for Arizona and made the Wildcats bowl eligible. Cincinnati lost 45-14 at Utah on November 1 before a bye last week.

Cincinnati is 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big XII. The Bearcats are 25th in the College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night. BYU and Cincinnati are tied for second place in the Big XII standings, a half game behind conference leader Texas Tech, which is 6-1.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is on the precipice of setting the program career passing touchdown record. Fifita tied Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama with 67 career TD passes on Saturday in the 24-20 win over Kansas. Cincinnati is led by its own star QB Brendan Sorsby.

Sorsby has completed 60.8 percent of his pass attempts for 2.064 yards, 21 TDs and two interceptions with 453 rushing yards and another eight scores. Sorsby is second nationally and first in the Big XII with 29 total TDs in 2025.

How to watch Arizona at Cincinnati

Arizona at Cincinnati will kick off at 10 AM Mountain Standard Time on FS1. Connor Onion will call play-by-play and former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich is the analyst.

Arizona at Cincinnati FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 6.5-point underdog at Cincinnati per FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points and Arizona is -115. Laying the points with Cincinnati is -105. Arizona is +184 on the money line and Cincinnati is -220. The over/under for Arizona at Cincinnati is 56.5.

Cincinnati Saturday Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Cincinnati on Saturday is 70 degrees with 10 percent humidity, winds are projected out of the Southwest at 15 mph and Overcast. The Humidity is forecast for 77 percent per The Weather Channel.

Arizona versus Cincinnati series

Arizona and Cincinnati are playing for the first time on Saturday.