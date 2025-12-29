Complete guide to Arizona versus SMU Holiday Bowl: Odds, series, TV and weather

Arizona plays for the second time at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday night. Arizona will play SMU in the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday night. Snapdragon Stadium is the home field of San Diego State.

Arizona enters the Holiday Bowl with five consecutive wins to conclude the regular season. SMU lost 38-35 at California in the final game of the regular season to deny the Mustangs a second consecutive appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

Arizona and SMU are balanced teams that rank in the top 35 in scoring and points allowed. Arizona has been more consistent throughout the 2025 season. SMU has a win over Miami but losses to TCU, Baylor, Wake Forest and California. Arizona beat Baylor 41-17 last month.

Kevin Jennings is in his second season as the starting quarterback for SMU after leading the Mustangs to a 2024 College Football Playoff berth. An ankle injury has limited Jennings' mobility in 2025, but he has completed 66.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,363 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Arizona Versus SMU Holiday Bowl gametime and TV information

Arizona versus SMU in the Holiday Bowl will kick off at 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on Fox. The lead Fox announcing team of Gus Johnson on play-by-play and analyst Joel Klatt are calling the game.

Arizona versus SMU Holiday Bowl FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite over SMU in the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with SMU is -118. Laying the points with Arizona is -104. Arizona is -142 on the money line and SMU is +118. The over/under is 51.5. Betting the over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona versus SMU series

Arizona and SMU have played twice. SMU won the inaugural game against Arizona 29-7 in 1938. Arizona beat SMU 28-6 in 1985. Those games were played at their respective teams' home fields. The Holiday Bowl is the first neutral-site game between Arizona and SMU.

San Diego forecast for Friday

The Weather Channel forecast for Friday night in San Diego is 53 degrees with winds out of the East/Southeast at six miles per hour. Winds are forecast to be light and variable. There is a 30 percent chance of rain and the humidity is forecasted to be 94 percent.