Arizona and SMU had vastly different outcomes versus their 1 2025 common opponent

Baylor beat SMU 48-45 in double overtime and lost 41-17 at Arizona on November 22 in the only common opponent for the Mustangs and Wildcats in 2025. Arizona and SMU play in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Friday.

Baylor exposed SMU defensively in its season-opening win. The Bears had 601 yards, quarterback Sawyer Robertson completed 34 passes in 50 attempts for 440 yards and four touchdowns and ran 44 times for 161 yards and two more scores.

Baylor running back Bryson Washington had 31 carries for 115 yards and two TDs, Ashtyn Hawkins had 10 receptions for 145 yards, Josh Cameron had nine catches for 151 yards and two scores and Kobe Prentice had four receptions for 63 yards and twice reached the end zone.

SMU gained 458 yards against Baylor. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings completed 16 passes in 22 attempts for 295 yards and three TDs and ran 14 times for 16 yards. TJ, Harden had 19 carries for 115 yards and three TDs for SMU against Baylor.

SMU receivers versus Baylor

Romello Brinson led SMU with four receptions for 126 yards and two TDs and Jalen Cooper had two for 89 versus Baylor. Brinson had a 75-yard TD reception on the first play of the game. SMU led throughout the first half and took a 24-21 lead at halftime.

Baylor finished with five sacks and two tackles for loss. SMU had six TFLs and one sack. Isaiah Nwokobia had 12 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and one pass breakup and Isaac Smith had eight tackles and two TFLs for SMU against Baylor.

After trailing 17-14 at halftime, Arizona needed a 20-0 fourth quarter to pull away from Baylor. Arizona outgained Baylor 355-343. The difference is the game is that Arizona forced three Baylor turnovers and committed only one.

Robertson completed 22 passes in 33 attempts for 162 yards, one TD and two interceptions against Arizona. Caden Knighten led Baylor with 17 carries for 100 yards. Cameron had six receptions for 71 yards and tight end Michael Trigg had seven catches for 45 yards.

Arizona offensive performers versus Baylor

Noah Fifita had 14 completions in 25 attempts for 183 yards, one TD and one interception versus Baylor. Fifita, Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano combined for 35 carries for 172 yards and four TDs for Arizona. Reescano had a career high three rushing TDs.

Kris Hutson was the dominant receiver for Arizona versus Baylor with nine receptions for 133 yards and the sole receiving TD. Dalton Johnson had a career high 18 tackles, Genesis Smith had 16 stops, and Jabari Mann had an interception return for a TD.

Arizona had 10 tackles for loss and three sacks versus Baylor. The Arizona offensive line held Baylor to three TFLs and one sack. Arizona had 124 yards in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The Wildcats held Baylor to 76 yards and forced all three turnovers in the fourth quarter.

The Arizona coaching staff will likely study some of the video from the Baylor win over SMU and how that relates to the way Arizona defended the Bears. SMU was inconsistent throughout the 2025 season. Arizona hit its stride with five consecutive wins to finish the regular season 9-3.