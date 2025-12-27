Danny Gonzales gets emotional talking about Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonales got emotional discussing what Wildcats defensive backs Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes mean to him. Johnson and Stukes are both in their fifth seasons with Arizona.

Gonzales discussed the process he went through when Arizona head coach Brent Brennan named him defensive coordinator after the 2024 season. Gonzales was the Arizona linebackers coach and special teams coordinator in 2024.

Gonzales said he is thankful for Johnson and Stukes. The initial plan was that Gonzales was going to work on building the front for Arizona. Gonzales would then work on getting Johnson, DB Genesis Smith and Stukes to stay at Arizona.

Gonzales based his pitch to Johnson, Smith and Stukes that their development would be better if they stayed with him than if they chased something in the Transfer Portal. Johnson and Stukes told Gonzales after the spring portal, "Coach, we're bear down."

Gonzales building trust with Johnson and Stukes

Gonzales continued that the fact that Johnson and Stukes trusted their last season to him "is something that I hold dear to me and the opportunity that they had to have success." The decision by Johnson and Stukes to return in 2025 is one that Gonzales expects to help recruiting in the future.

Gonzales stated that he can get Johnson and Stukes to help Arizona with recruiting in the future. Gonzales said he is grateful that Johnson and Stukes and their families trusted him. This will not be the only season for Gonzales with Johnson and Stukes.

Gonzales said he told Johnson and Stukes "Your grandkids are going to have to mess with me. Your kids are going to be a part of my life. Your grandkids are going to be part of my life." Building a culture in a program is one that should extend beyond the athletes' years of eligibility at their school.