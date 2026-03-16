Early line for Arizona against LIU in NCAA Tournament 1st Round is out

Arizona opened as a 29.5-point favorite over Long Island in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in San Diego via the FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Taking the points with Arizona is -102. Laying the points and Arizona is -118. LIU is +5500 on the money line and Arizona is -50000.

The over/under for Arizona and Long Island is 152.5. Odds for Arizona against Long Island shifted shortly after they opened. As of Sunday night, the line moved to Arizona, favored by 31.5 points, with betting both teams on the point spread at -110. LIU +6500 and Arizona -100000 on the money line.

Long Island enters the NCAA Tournament with 24 wins and 10 losses. The Sharks were 15-3 in the regular season in the Northeastern Conference and won the postseason tournament to earn the NCAA Tournament bid. Arizona enters the NCAA Tournament with a 32-2 record.

Arizona is 18-14-1 overall and 15-14-1 as the favorite against the point spread during the 2025-26 season. Long Island is 17-17 against the spread overall and 5-4 as an underdog during the 2025-26 season.

Arizona and LIU 2025-26 Over/Under

Arizona has had 17 games go over and 17 under during the 2025-26 season. Long Island has had 14 games go over and 20 under in 2025-26. Eight Arizona games in 2025-26 had an over/under below 152.5. Only five LIU games have had an over/under above 152.5 during the 2025-26 season.

Arizona averages 86.1 points per game and allows 68.8. Long Island averages 74.1 and allows 71.1. Long Island lost 89-67 at Notre Dame in the season opener, 98-58 at Illinois, 87-83 at Mississippi State and 89-74 at Georgia in their four games against power conference opponents in 2025-26.

Tempo will be a key if Long Island has a chance to keep the game close. Arizona is 60th nationally, averaging 73.1 possessions per game. Long Island is 270th, averaging 70.1 possessions per game. Four Sharks average in double figures, led by Jamal Fuller at 16.4 PPG.