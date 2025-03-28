ESPN lead Big XII analyst Fran Fraschilla posted to X after Arizona's loss to Duke on Thursday night that if the Wildcats can keep their core together with the addition of one more freshman from California (clearly five-star guard Brayden Burries) than it could be a top five team entering next season.

Arizona definitely loses leading scorer Caleb Love and starting forward Trey Townsend. Freshman forward Carter Bryant is expected to leave for the 2025 NBA Draft. The remaining projected Arizona roster will largely depend on who enters the transfer portal. The portal opened on Monday and will close on April 22.

Arizona lost center Oumar Ballo and guard Kylan Boswell after the 2023-24 season. Ballo surprisingly transferred to Indiana. Boswell transferred to Illinois after he reportedly was beaten out by Jaden Bradley as the starting Arizona point guard. There have been some reports that sophomore guard K.J. Lewis could transfer.

There are always questions about who could enter the transfer portal and who could return, but the remaining players who were in the Arizona rotation would give the Wildcats a good corps entering the 2025-26 season, Forward Tobe Awaka and Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso could be returning starters for Arizona.

@ArizonaMBB will be very good next season if they can keep this core together. If they add one more freshman from California, they could be top five. @Big12Conference — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) March 28, 2025

Forward Henri Veesaar improved significantly in 2024-25 after missing the 2023-25 season with an injury. Guard Conrad Martinez could have a bigger role next season and is a potential transfer portal entrant. Freshman forward Koa Peat is likely to play significant minutes and potentially start.

If Arizona does not sign Burries, adding a scorer in the transfer portal is essential. The return of center Motiejus Krivas, who missed the entire season and was projected as the best player for Arizona by Tommy Lloyd before this past season, could give Arizona an exceptional frontcourt with Awaka, Peat and Veesaar.

The 2025-26 roster will evolve over the next month. Players have until April 26 to enter the NBA Draft and through June 15 to withdraw. Bryant is projected as the 16th pick in the draft by the Bleacher Report and NBA.Com. Expect some movement with the Arizona roster as soon as the next few days.