ESPN names Arizona among 8 teams that could win the men's NCAA basketball title

Arizona projects as the top seed in the NCAA Tournament West Regional. On Tuesday, ESPN named Arizona as one of "The 8 teams that could win the men's NCAA basketball title." That list is even shorter among the consensus of most college basketball analysts.

Arizona, Duke and Michigan have been the consensus top three teams since conference play commenced almost fully in January. Arizona fell to fourth in the rankings after losing at Kansas and to Texas Tech in the same week, before winning at Houston and moving up to second nationally.

The other seven schools ESPN named that could win the men's NCAA basketball title are Duke, Florida, Houston, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan and Connecticut. ESPN summarized the 2025-26 season for each team and why they could win the national championship.

Arizona has defeated Connecticut, Florida, Houston and Iowa State this season, among the other seven teams that could win the national championship. The ESPN summary of Arizona began with how the Wildcats were picked fourth in the Big XII preseason poll and basically an afterthought at the conference's media day.

NEW #Power37 from @TheAndyKatz 🚨



1. Duke

2. Arizona

3. Michigan

4. UConn

5. Florida

6. Houston

7. Texas Tech

8. Nebraska

9. Illinois

10. Iowa State pic.twitter.com/C9cqYkek7I — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 2, 2026

Why Arizona can win the title

ESPN then summarized the Arizona losses at Kansas and to Texas Tech. Arizona was without freshman forwards Dwayne Aristode for the entire game and Koa Peat for the second half in an overtime loss to the Red Raiders. The Wildcats have won their last five games after the two losses.

Myron Medcalf, who wrote the summary on Arizona for the article about which teams can win the title, continued by stating that freshmen Brayden Burries and Peat are projected first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and that point guard "Jaden Bradley is the veteran who has held this group together. "

Medcalf continued by stating, "Motiejus Krivas has become an All-Big 12 talent after missing most of last season due to injury. And Tobe Awaka is one of the top reserves in America." The summary of Arizona concluded with Medcalf praising Arizona's depth and defensive and offensive efficiency.

Medcalf closed the article by stating, "It wouldn't be a surprise if Arizona captured its first national title in nearly 30 years." Arizona will have a favorable path in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are expected to begin in San Diego and play in San Jose if they advance to the regionals.