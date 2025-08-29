ESPN Names Brent Brennan among Other jobs worth monitoring

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan was mentioned on the second tier of head coaches among "Other jobs worth monitoring" by Pete Thamel in his article "College football hot seats: Brace for blue-blood turnover" posted on Friday.

Brennan has previously been named to multiple hot seat lists entering the 2025 season. Pressure is on Brennan for Arizona to improve from a losing season in 2024 after beginning the season ranked 21st nationally in both national polls.

The expectation should be that Arizona has to show improvement in 2024. There is no set win total Arizona has to achieve in 2025 for Brennan to remain as the head coach. Another 4-8 season would likely put Brennan in jeopardy of returning for a third season.

Arizona has had to remake its roster for the second consecutive offseason. How well the transfers perform for Arizona in 2025 will be critical to their success. Arizona added 11 transfers from the Football Championship Subdivision or below.

"Arizona: Arizona's dip from 10-3 in Jedd Fisch's first year to 4-8 in Brent Brennan's first season has led to scrutiny. Also, there has been a new athletic director brought in since Brennan was hired. The buyout price is steep at $10.6 million, but it's something Arizona is expected to consider if there's no improvement. It doesn't help matters for Brennan that rival Arizona State burst into the CFP in Kenny Dillingham's second year." Pete Thamel, ESPN

Brett McMurphy of On3 expects Arizona to be one of the most improved teams nationally in 2025. Arizona opens the season on Saturday against Hawaii. Arizona will be big favorites in their first two games, with Weber State travelling to Tucson in week two.

Kansas State will be a huge test for Arizona in week three. After a bye week Arizona is at Iowa State on September 27. Iowa State and Kansas State are arguably the two best teams Arizona will play during the 2025 season.

Arizona Beating Hawaii and Weber State with Kansas State and Iowa State immediately afterwards is critical. Arizona pulling a few upsets this season will help Brennan gain favor and build momentum for the future. Entering the 2025 season, Arizona is projected to be the underdog in the majority of their games.