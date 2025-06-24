ESPN posts 1st impression of Tetairoa McMillan with Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers ESPN beat writer David Newton provided positive analysis for the impact rookie wide receiver Tetaiora McMillan has had as part of ESPN's "2025 NFL rookie updates: Tracking all first-round draft picks." McMillan was drafted eighth by Carolina to boost an anemic pass offense in 2024.

Dave Canales led Carolina to a 5-12 record in his first season as a head coach in the NFL. Carolina was 23rd in the NFL, averaging 20.1 points per game and last, allowing 31.4 PPG. The Panthers were 29th in total offense, 30th in passing yards and 26th in third-down conversions in 2024.

McMillan had 53 receptions for first downs in 2024 with Arizona and will provide Carolina with a big-play receiver after recording 32 receptions of 15 or more yards and 16 for 25 or more last season. Xavier Legette led Carolina with 84 targets and 49 receptions for 497 yards with four touchdowns in 2024.

Adam Thielen led Carolina with 615 receiving yards and five TDs on 48 receptions despite playing in only 10 games in 2024. Thielen adds veteran presence to the Carolina receiving corps that will have to depend heavily on young players McMillan and Worthy during the 2025 season.

"McMillan has been as advertised. He has made everyone around him better because he can play every receiver spot. He has created competition at receiver, something that wasn't there a year ago. His presence has benefited 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, who believes he and McMillan double the problems for defenses.



"The goal is to get him comfortable with the system, the different types of plays, and the different formations,'' coach Dave Canales said. "We're starting to make it more challenging in terms of moving him around in different spots. He's handling it great.'" David Newton, ESPN

McMillan showed his versatility by lining up for 105 snaps in the slot and 379 out wide with Arizona in 2024, per Pro Football Focus. Nathan Jahnke, the lead fantasy analyst for PFF, expects McMillan to be the lead X receiver for Carolina in 2025, with the other players competing for snaps as the Z and slot receivers.

Canales was the passing game coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 when D.K. Metcalf had double digits in TDs and a career high 1,303 receiving yards in 2020, per Jahnke. Canales was also the OC for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 when Mike Evans had 13 TDs and his yardage total since 2018.

McMillan could be the next elite WR Canales develops. Canales first full-time role as an assistant coach in the NFL was coaching the Seattle WRs in 2018 and 2019. Metcalf had 58 receptions for 900 receiving yards and seven TDs as a rookie in 2019. At 6'4 and 229 pounds, Metcalfe and McMillan have similar builds.

McMillan is listed at 6'5 and 212 pounds by Carolina. The competition McMillan is building should help Carolina as a team. McMillan had to compete for targets as a freshman at Arizona with Jacob Cowing, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers and Dorian Singer.