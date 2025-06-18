ESPN provides the closest NBA comp for Carter Bryant

Jeremy Woo of ESPN provided a draft comp for Arizona freshman forward Carter Bryant in his article "2025 NBA draft superlatives: Best at shooting, defense, more." Jonathan Givony and Woo project Bryant to be selected 10th by the Houston Rockets in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The 2025 NBA Draft stock for Bryant has risen after his production during the NCAA Tournament and his performance at the combine in May. Bryant did not participate in scrimmages at the 2025 NBA Combine held at Winstrust Arena in Chicago.

In the article on superlatives, Woo stated Bryant has the best frame among the 2025 NBA Draft prospects. In the NBA Mock Draft, ESPN lists Bryant's height without shoes at 6-6.5, his weight at 214 pounds, with a standing reach of 8-10 and a wingspan of 6-11.75.

Bryant is projected to be able to guard two through five as he develops. The abilities Bryant has as a three-point shooter and as a defender are a major reason for his rising stock in the 2025 NBA Draft. San Antonio is another team Bryant is projected to be drafted by. Developing with a young corps would benefit Bryant.

"Bryant's closest physical dimension comp is Los Angeles Laker Dorian Finney-Smith, who has had a long and valuable NBA career. Bryant's natural strength should produce even more defensive versatility, however. At 19 years old, Bryant's physical profile leaves room for optimism and has bolstered his case for the late lottery."

Finney-Smith is 6'7 and 220 pounds. In a nine-year NBA career, Finney-Smith has averaged 8.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 43.6 percent from the floor, 36.2 percent on three-point attempts and 71.8 percent from the free throw line in 28.0 minutes per game.

Finney Smith measured 6′ 6.5” barefoot, 6′ 7.75” in shoes, 212.6 lbs and 6′ 11.75” wingspan at the 2016 NBA Combine per NBADraft.net. The physical comp for Bryant to Finney-Smith is clear. In a different era in which Finney-Smith spent four seasons in college, he was more productive than Bryant.

As a first-round NBA Draft pick, Bryant will be able to develop at the next level while playing under a guaranteed contract. Depending on how he progresses during his rookie season, Bryant could always receive time in the G-League to further his development.