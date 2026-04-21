Every Arizona offensive first-round pick in the NFL Draft in program history

Two of the six offensive first round picks from Arizona have occurred in the last two NFL Drafts. Offensive tackle Jordan Morgan was selected 25th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and Tetairoa McMillan went eighth overall in 2025 to the Carolina Panthers.

The first offensive player from Arizona to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft was fullback Walt Nielsen in 1939 by the New York Giants. Nielsen had 73 carries for 269 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 17 yards in his only season in the NFL with the Giants in 1940.

Arizona did not have another first-round pick after Nielsen until guard Bill Lueck was selected 26th overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 1968 NFL Draft. Lueck succeeded Pro Football Hall of Famer at right guard for the Packers. Lueck played seven seasons in Green Bay and one for the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring.

Tackle John Fina was the next offensive player from Arizona to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft when he was chosen 27th overall by the Buffalo Bills in 1992. Fina played 10 years in Buffalo, playing in two Super Bowls with the Bills and one season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Player Years at Arizona NFL Team Year Drafted Pick Position Walt Nielsen 1935-38 NYG 1939 10 FB Bill Lueck 1964-67 GB 1968 26 G John Fina 1987-91 Buffalo 1992 27 OT Trung Canidate 1995-1999 STL Rams 2000 31 RB Jordan Morgan 2019-2023 GB 2024 25 OT Tetairoa McMillan 2022-2024 Carolina 2025 8 WR

Canidate only had two semi-impactful seasons in the NFL. In three seasons with the St. Louis Rams and one with Washington, Canidate had 240 carries for 1,095 yards and seven touchdowns and added 32 receptions for 260 yards and another score. Canidate was released by Washington in June 2004, ending his NFL career.

Morgan has played in 23 NFL games with 13 starts over two seasons. Morgan was limited to six games as a rookie in 2024, before playing in all 17 regular-season games with Green Bay in 2025, with 12 starts at right guard.

McMillan had arguably the best season by a player from Arizona in the NFL with 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven TDs as a rookie in 2024. McMillan earned the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year from the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers Association. The PFWA also named McMillan its overall NFL ROY.

McMillan has an opportunity to become the best NFL Player from Arizona ever. The production from McMillan should continue to improve after an exceptional rookie season. With the numbers he produced as a rookie, McMillan could eventually become the first Pro Football Hall of Famer from Arizona.