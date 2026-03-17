Every bonus Tommy Lloyd can earn along Arizona's March Madness run

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has already earned $160,000 in bonuses for the 32-2 season Arizona has had entering the NCAA Tournament. Lloyd earned $50,000 for winning the Big XII regular season title, $40,000 for winning 25 regular season games and additional bonuses for the Big XII Tournament title and conference Coach of the Year.

More bonuses for Lloyd will be coming based on how deep Arizona advances in the NCAA Tournament. Per the Arizona Daily Star, Lloyd will earn $50,000 each if Arizona advances to the West Regional Semifinal and Final, $175,000 for a Final Four run and $500,000 if Arizona wins the National Championship.

Additional bonuses for Lloyd are up to $200,000 for team grade point average and $50,000 for Arizona's academic progress rate, $30,000 for a top 10 finish in the final Associated Press poll and $40,000 for the National Coach of the Year Award.

The Arizona Board of Regents approved a contract extension for Lloyd in April 2025, through March 31, 2030. Lloyd has an annual base salary of $4.4 million, with $700,000 for additional duties in year one, increasing to $5.5 million in year five. There are also other incentives in Lloyd's contract.

Congrats to @ArizonaMBB coach TOMMY LLOYD - as he won his 139 th game since arriving in Tucson 5 years ago by beating @KUHoops yesterday. He is now tied in 1st 5 years as a head coach with Brad Stevens who had 139 when at @ButlerMBB . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 1, 2026

Best start to a college basketball coaching career

Lloyd has 144 wins, the most through the first five seasons by a head coach in College Basketball history. Lloyd broke the previous record of 138 set by Brad Stevens at Butler from 2007 through 2013. Jon Scheyer of Duke is poised to break Lloyd's record with 121 wins and 24 losses in his first four seasons.

Lloyd could potentially receive another extension if Arizona makes a deep NCAA Tournament run. The one knock on Lloyd is that he has never advanced past the Regional Semifinals in four NCAA Tournaments with Arizona. The Wildcats have advanced to three NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals under Lloyd.