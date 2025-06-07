Five 2026 3-star defense prospects on Arizona official visits this weekend

Cornerback Rahsjon Duncan, linebackers Bryson Castile and Colby Johnson and defensive linemen Harvie Moeai and Ejay Tapeni are three-star prospects taking official visits to Arizona this weekend, per 247 Sports. Arizona is also hosting five three-star offensive prospects this weekend.

Duncan is the 53rd CB and 61st prospect in California in the 2026 class from Oakland, McClymonds, which is the same high school NBA legend Bill Russell graduated from. Duncan does not have a national ranking overall from 247Sports. Duncan also has official visits scheduled with California, UCLA and Boise State.

Johnson is the 116th-ranked LB and 14th player in Washington out of Sammamish, Eastlake. Like Duncan, Johnson does not have an overall national ranking from 247Sports. Fresno State, Colorado and San Diego State are hosting Johnson during the next three weekends.

Castile is the 803rd overall prospect, 64th LB and 125th player in Texas in the 2026 class from Arlington, Bowie. Castile had 59 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three passes defended, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble in 2024. Castile also has OVs scheduled for Pittsburgh, UNLV and Houston.

Moeai is the 128th-ranked edge rusher and 25th player in Utah out of Lehi, Skyridge. Fresno State is hosting Moeai for an official visit the weekend of June 13 and he is also visiting Washington State beginning June 20. No 247Sports crystal balls have been logged for Moeai.

Tapeni is the 99th DL and sixth prospect in Hawaii out of Kapolei. Arizona is the only program listed as hosting Tapeni for an official visit. Tapeni has offers from nine other schools, including power conference programs Central Florida and Minnesota.

Arizona has the 67th-ranked 2026 class, which is 14th in the Big XII. Colorado and Utah are the only programs in the Big XII with 2026 classes ranked below Arizona. Six 2026 prospects will take official visits to Arizona over the next two weekends.