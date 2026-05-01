Former Arizona forward Dwayne Aristode finds his transfer destination

Former Arizona forward Dwayne Aristode is transferring to Oregon. After being eighth in the 2025-26 eight man rotation, Aristode chose to enter the Transfer Portal. Oregon finished with 12 wins and 20 losses overall and five victories and 15 defeats in the Big 10.

The Ducks finished 16th in the 18-team Big 10. Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority reportedAristode met with the Arizona coaching staff before his departure and that they wanted him to return, but could not guarantee a role for the 2026-27 season.

Aristode averaged 3.8 points per game on 49.0 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent on three-point attempts with a 64.6 eFG percentage and 1.7 rebounds in 2025-26. Aristode scored in double figures against Bethune-Cookman, Denver and Northern Arizona.

Based on the current Arizona roster, Aristode would have been projected as a starter at forward with returning starter Ivan Kharchekov. Freshman forward Koa Peat entered the 2026 NBA Draft on Friday. Peat is expected to remain in the NBA Draft and not return to Arizona.

Source: Arizona transfer Dwayne Aristode has committed to Oregon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 30, 2026

Replacing Aristode

Arizona also lost forward Sidi Gueye to Santa Clara in the 2026 Transfer Portal. The Wildcats have not replaced Aristode and Gueye entering the Transfer Portal and Peat declaring for the draft. Point guards Derek Dixon from North Carolina and J..J. Mandaquit from Washington are the only incoming transfers for Arizona.

There has been a lot of speculation how Arizona could fill its other projected starting forward. Incoming freshman wing Cameron Holmes is currently the projected starter. Expected Arizona to add more depth with an incoming freshman, international prospect, or transfer to its 2026-27 roster.

Khachenkov did not commit to Arizona until June 2025 and then became a key starter for Arizona in a 36-3 season that culminated in winning the Big XII regular season and tournament titles and the first Final Four berth for the Wildcats since 2001.