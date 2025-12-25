Freshman CG Brayden Burries has become Arizona's top offensive option

By leading Arizona with 20 points in the win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night, star-freshman combo guard Brayden Burries is now the Wildcats' top scorer. After struggling earlier this season, Burries is now averaging 14.8 points per game.

Burries is averaging 18.4 PPG on 57.1 percent from the field, 38.9 percent on three-point attempts and 73.1 percent from the free throw line with an elite 65.5 eFG percentage in the past seven games. In addition to starting at shooting guard, Burries has been the primary backup point guard to Jaden Bradley.

Burries surpassed fellow freshman Koa Peat as the leading scorer for Arizona. Peat is averaging 13.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 2.8 APG in 2025-26. Burries is averaging 14.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 2.4 APG in the first 12 games of the 2025-26 season.

Five Arizona players are averaging in double figures and seven post at least 8.8 PPG in 2025-26. Anthony Dell'Orso is averaging 10.8 PPG off the bench this season. Burries has emerged as the go-to scorer for Arizona after he scored in double figures only one time in the first five games in 2025-26.

Love the role that Brayden Burries has slotting himself into for Arizona this season along side Jaden Bradley



Burries is excelling as an off-ball guard/wing, being effective as a movement shooter, slasher and secondary creator. If the defense can continue to improve Burries can… pic.twitter.com/wSCeeNCgkb — Drew Norton (@eyesontape) December 23, 2025

Burries' breakout game

The breakout game for Burries was with 28 points, 20 in the second half, in a 96-75 Arizona win over Alabama in Birmingham. Burries' season high against Alabama was the second of four 20-point outbursts for Burries in the past seven games.

Burries' surge has made him the Arizona leader with 126 field goal attempts and 53 three-point field goal attempts. Peat leads Arizona with 64 made field goals and Dwayne Aristode is the lead for the Wildcats with 20 made three-point field goal attempts.

As the season progresses, expect senior point guard Jaden Bradley and Burries to be the primary ball handlers who initiate offense. Bradley, Burries and Peat are the primary players Arizona goes to when they need to score.