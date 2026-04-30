Genesis Smith named Day 3 NFL draft pick who complete starters snaps as a rookie

Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith was named by Chad Reuter of NFL.Com as one of "Sixteen Day 3 NFL draft picks who could compete for starter snaps as rookies in 2026." Smith was the 131st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN projects Smith as the second-team free safety to Elijah Molden entering the 2026 season. Smith was the only defensive back the Chargers chose in the 2026 NFL Draft. First round Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor and fifth round South Carolina tackle Nick Barrett were the other 2026 Chargers' defensive draftees.

The Chargers finished ninth in points allowed, fifth in total defense and pass defense and eighth in run defense in 2026. Derwin James and Tony Jefferson, the 2025 starting safeties for the Chargers, return in 2026. Molden is entering his third year in Los Angeles after playing his first three with Tennessee.

Smith has to improve against the run to earn significant snaps in the NFL. Pro Football Focus gave Smith an 80.0 overall defensive grade in 2025 with Arizona, 89th nationally at safety, a coverage grade of 87.9, 32nd nationally and a 63.0 run-defense grade, 632nd nationally.

"It's possible 34-year-old safety Tony Jefferson will line up with the first-stringers, but he hasn't started more than eight games in a season since 2018. I expect Smith to be pushing for starter’s snaps in short order, though, given his ability to attack running lanes and cover receivers over the middle. I was surprised he was still available in Round 4." Chad Reuter, NFL.Com

Smiths's competition

James was second on the Chargers and first among DBs with 94 tackles, while adding 8.0 quarterback hits, 6.0 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, three interceptions and one forced fumble. James has played 16 games in each of the last three seasons.

Molden had 52 tackles, one interception and one pass defended in 12 games in 2025. Jefferson had 57 tackles, two QB hits, one TFL, seven PDs and three interceptions in 13 games in 2025 with the eight starts as Reuter mentioned.

With Jefferson and Molden missing a combined nine games in 2025, Smith should have an opportunity to earn playing time in 2026. Being drafted by a playoff team puts Smith on a team that should be playing meaningful games throughout the 2026 season.