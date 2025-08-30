Hawaii at Arizona final odds and predictions as odds move late

After being a 17.5 point favorite earlier this week, Arizona enters their game on Saturday favored by 15.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook on Saturday afternoon. The line moving towards Hawaii means bettors are increasingly confident the Rainbow Warriors can cover the point spread.

The over/under for Hawaii at Arizona opened at 52.5. Bettors are expecting a higher-scoring game with the over/under now at 54.5. The updated over is -105 and the under is now -115. The money line was Hawaii at +570 and Arizona at -850 earlier this week.

Hawaii is now +520 and Arizona is -750 on the money line. Bettors have been consistent throughout the week, putting their money on Hawaii, betting the point spread and on the money line. After a 4-8 2024 season, confidence in Arizona is low among the bettors.

Hawaii needed a walk-off field goal to beat Stanford 23-20 in week zero and cover as a 2.5-point favorite. Hawaii and Stanford fell well below the 50.0-point over/under in week zero. Arizona was 2-10 against the point spread in 2024, 1-6 at home and 0-2 in non-conference games.

Five Hawaii games went over in 2024 and seven went under. Arizona had six games go over and six under during the 2024 season. All five of Hawaii's 2024 non-conference games went under in 2024 and that trend continued versus Stanford.

Arizona beat New Mexico 61-39 in the 2024 season opener with an over/under of 60.5. With the over/under at 64.5 in week two in 2024 Arizona beat Northern Arizona 22-10. The game against Northern Arizona began a streak of five consecutive Arizona games going under in 2024.

Five of the last seven Arizona games went over in 2024 with the Wildcats allowing an average of 37.57 points per game while scoring 18 per contest in the same time frame. Arizona should be improved in 2024 in their second season under Brent Brennan.

Arizona is a difficult team to read. Following the lead of the bettors, Hawaii seems likely to cover with the game going under the total. Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado is probable but suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss time versus Stanford.

With Arizona adding 29 transfers to their 2025 roster, it could take time to build chemistry. The injury to Alejado, the low-scoring game Hawaii played and the uncertainty with the Arizona roster trend towards the Rainbow Warriors covering and the game going under. Playing at home, Arizona should win outright.