High scoring Wisconsin transfer G John Blackwell names Arizona among 6 finalists

High scoring Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell included Arizona in his top six finalists with Alabama, Duke, Illinois, Louisville and UCLA per Todd Ramasar and Alexis Liatsos of Life Sports via NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony.

Givony reported Blackwell will visit two schools before committing by May 4, a week before the NBA Draft Combine commences in Chicago. Duke and Illinois are widely considered the favorites to add Blackwell. Blackwell's father, Glynn, played at Illinois from 1984-88 and played two games against Arizona.

Blackwell has improved in each of his three seasons with Wisconsin, culminating in averaging 19.7 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 2025-26. With a significantly higher volume of attempts as a junior than in his freshman season, Blackwell's efficiency decreased.

Blackwell shot 43.0 percent from the field, 38.9 percent on three-point attempts and 85.9 percent from the free-throw line with a career-high 53.4 eFG percentage. Blackwell was the 211th prospect and 28th combo guard in the 2023 class per the 247Sports composite rankings.

NEWS: Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell has narrowed his list to six schools: Alabama, Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Louisville and UCLA, per Todd Ramasar and Alexis Liatsos of Life Sports.



Will visit two schools before committing by May 4, a week before the NBA Draft Combine. pic.twitter.com/WS85QzITSH — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 11, 2026

How Blackwell would fit with Arizona

Arizona has a commitment from five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt in the 2026 class. How Blackwell would fit with Holt is a consideration that Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff must determine. Arizona likely needs a more traditional transfer point guard.

Blackwell formed a high-scoring backcourt with Nick Boyd in 2025-26. Boyd led Wisconsin, averaging 20.7 PPG and 4.3 APG, while contributing 3.8 RPG and 1.0 steal. Blackwell's experience playing with Boyd shows he can co-exist with another high-scoring guard.

Arizona needs depth in the backcourt, whether or not they add Blackwell. Rising redshirt freshman Bryce James is the only other scholarship guard on the projected 2026-27 Arizona roster. Arizona should remain busy in the Transfer Portal over the next few weeks.