Iowa State at Arizona: 2025-26 point spread and over/under history

Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite over Iowa State on Monday night per the FanDuel Sportsbook as the final week of the regular season begins. Taking the points with Iowa State is -108. Laying the points with Arizona is -112. Iowa State is +290 on the money line and Arizona is +375.

The over/under for Iowa State at Arizona is 147.5. Betting the over is -115. Placing money on the under is -105. Arizona beat Iowa State 86-75 in overtime last season. Iowa State beat Arizona in the return game, 84-67, in Ames. Arizona leads the all-time series against Iowa State 5-4 and 3-1 in Tucson.

Arizona and Iowa State are both 16-12-1 against the point spread during the 2025-26 season. Arizona is 7-8-1 against the point spread at home in 2025-26. Iowa State is 8-5 against the point spread on the road in 2025-26. Arizona and Iowa State are both 8-5 against the point spread in Big XII games in 2025-26.

Iowa State is an underdog for the second time this season. Purdue was a 4.0-point favorite over Iowa State in December. Iowa State won 81-58 at Purdue in that game. The 7.5-point spread is the lowest for Arizona this season at home.

Iowa State at Arizona 2025-26 Over/under history

Iowa State has had 13 games go over and 16 under during the 2025-26 season. Arizona has had 14 games go over and 15 under during the 2025-26 season. Iowa State has had 10 games with a lower over/under than the 147.5 at Arizona on Monday night.

The 147.5 over/under is the fifth-lowest for a 2025-26 Arizona game this season. The previous four Arizona games with an over/under below 147.5 have had two under and two over. Both games that went over were in non-conference and wins over Houston and West Virginia went under.

Arizona averages 87.1 points per game and allows 68.6. Iowa State is scoring 82.5 PPG and permitting 65.5. Arizona is averaging 84.5 PPG in Big XII games and allowing 71.2. Iowa State averages 76.3 PPG and permits 66.7 in Big XII games.

Arizona can clinch the outright Big XII title with a win over Iowa State on Monday night. Iowa State needs a win to better its seed in the Big XII Tournament and potentially the NCAA Tournament. Arizona finishes the regular season at Colorado and Iowa State hosts Arizona State on Saturday.