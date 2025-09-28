Iowa State explosive pass plays bury Arizona handling Wildcats first loss

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht had six completions of at least 20 yards as the Cyclones buried Arizona in a 39-16 win on Saturday night in Ames. Arizona falls to 3-1 with the loss as Iowa State improved to 5-0.

Becht completed 140 passes in 20 attempts for yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Iowa State scored TDs on its first, third and fifth drives of the game to take a 22-7 halftime lead. Arizona drove 50 yards in 10 plays over 4:36 on the opening drive of the game before Michael Saldago-Medina missed a 46-yard field goal.

The 3-3-5 Iowa State defense continued to keep Arizona from any big pass plays. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita completed 32 passes in 48 attempts for 243 yards with 5.27 yards per attempt. Arizona had three completions of over 15 yards and four runs of 10 or more yards.

A pivotal play came with Arizona driving in the second quarter in Iowa State territory and trailing 15-0. Jontez Williams returned an interception 42 yards to the Arizona 30 yard line. Iowa State scored four plays later to extend the lead to 22-0 and the Cyclones were never seriously threatened after that.

Ismail Mahdi had 13 carries for 85 yards and three receptions for eight yards to lead Arizona offensively. Kris Hutson had his best game for Arizona with six receptions for 67 yards and his first TD with the Wildcats. Riley Wilson had two sacks for Arizona on defense.

Carson Hansen led Iowa State with 19 carries for 63 yards and two TDs and had three receptions for 31 yards. Chase Sowell had four receptions for 146 yards that included three catches of more than 40 yards. Iowa State finished with seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

Arizona returns home next week to host Oklahoma State. Baylor beat Oklahoma State 45-27 to drop the Cowboys to 1-3. Oklahoma State played its first game under interim head coach Doug Meacham on Saturday. Meacham began the 2025 season as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys.