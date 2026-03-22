Ivan Kharchenkov playing best Basketball this season as impact continues rising

Arizona freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov is playing with his most efficiency this season over the last three weeks. Since the calendar flipped to March, Kharchenkov is averaging 10.5 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 57.5 percent from the field, 50.0 percent on three-point attempts with a 75.0 eFG percentage.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd discussed the progression Lloyd has made this season during a press conference on Saturday, previewing the NCAA Tournament second-round game against Utah State on Sunday in San Diego.

After going scoreless in the final regular-season home game against Iowa State, Kharchenkov has scored in double figures in the last four Arizona games. In the last five games, Kharchenkov is averaging 12.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 2.6 APG while shooting 63.9 percent from the field and 63.6 on three-point attempts with a 73.6 eFG percentage.

Kharchenkov is arguably the most versatile player on the 2025-26 Arizona roster. At 6'7 and 220 pounds, Kharchenkov can guard at least three positions. When Koa Peat was out and Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas were in foul trouble against Houston during the regular season, Kharchenkov received time at power forward.

"Ivan's obviously been a real impact player for us...all season long...He's finding his rhythm...on offense a little bit more and finding ways to put up consistent numbers on a nightly basis, which has been really helpful....We knew when we were getting Ivan that he was going to be a good player...I'm glad to see him having so much success." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Kharchenkov shined when Arizona had injuries

When Dwayne Aristode and Peat four and missed 3.5 and four games respectively in February, Kharchenkov averaged 15.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.3 APG and 1.8 SPG while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. In the critical 73-66 win at Houston, Kharchenkov had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

In the follow-up question, Lloyd stated that instincts are learned when asked about Kharchenkov's basketball IQ. The biggest thing that makes Kharchenkov successful is that he is fearless. Kharchenkov has not been afraid of the many big moments Arizona has had during the 2025-26 season.