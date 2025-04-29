Jaden Bradley officially joins Carter Bryant declaring for NBA Draft

Arizona junior guard Jaden Bradley was a surprise entrant on the list of 106 players who have filed as early entry candidates for the 2025 Draft in a press release issued by the NBA on Tuesday morning. Arizona previously announced Bradley's return to Arizona for the 2025-26 season.

Bradley joins freshman forward Carter Bryant as Arizona players who have submitted their names as early entry candidates for the 2025 NBA Draft. Bryant is projected as a consensus first-round pick by NBADraft.Net. Bradley is not projected to be drafted.

The likelihood is Bradley is submitting his name to get feedback on where he would be projected as an NBA prospect, what he needs to work on and although more unlikely, potentially earn an invite to the NBA Combine in Chicago next month.

Bradley was second on Arizona, averaging 12.1 points per game, first, averaging 3.7 assists and contributed 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor, 32.1 percent on three-point attempts, and 82.7 percent from the free throw line with a 50.4 eFG percentage.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that 106 players have filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm, which will be held Wednesday, June 25 (First Round) and Thursday June 26 (Second Round) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New…

Bradley also entered his name into the 2024 NBA Draft. To have an NBA future, Bradley has to significantly improve his three-point shooting. Bradley played his best during the 2025 NCAA Tournament, averaging 15.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG and 1.7 SPG while shooting 54.3 percent on FGs, 55.6 percent on threes, and 75.0 percent on free throws.

With Caleb Love out of eligibility, Bradley will become one of the leaders for Arizona entering his senior season in 2025-26. If Bradley can consistently play at his NCAA Tournament level during the 2025-26 season, he would significantly increase his NBA Draft prospects for 2026.

Bradley improved throughout the season, with highs of 51.1 percent from the field and 44.4 percent on three-point attempts, plus an elite 84.8 percent from the free throw line in March. With the projection of being an undrafted free agent, expect Bradley to return to Arizona for his senior season.