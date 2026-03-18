Jaden Bradley's All-American snub proves just how loaded Arizona is

Arizona guards Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries just missed being named All-Americans as they were named honorable mention by the Associated Press on Tuesday. Bradley earned the Big XII Player of the Year from the coaches, but four Big XII opponents were named All-Americans.

The AP named forwards A.J. Dybansta of BYU and J.T. Toppin of Texas Tech first-team All-Americans and Joshua Jefferson of Iowa State second-team and Red Raiders' guard Christian Anderson was named to the third-team. Arizona swept BYU and Iowa State in two games this season and lost to Texas Tech.

Bradley averaged 13.3 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals while being an elite closer during the 2025-26 season. Bradley helped Arizona close out wins over Florida, at Connecticut and versus UCLA in November to help Arizona move up quickly in the rankings.

Burries leads Arizona, averaging 15.9 PPG, 1.6 SPG, and with 55 three-point field goals made and 150 attempted, while contributing 4.7 RPG and is second to Bradley with 2.5 APG. When Bradley comes out of the game, Burries has been the primary ball handler.

AP All-American Teams are OFFICIAL 👀



Who got it right… and who got snubbed? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qLYPFxouwe — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 17, 2026

"Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries gave Arizona two honorable mention All-Americans this season." Dave Skretta, Associated Press

Arizona balance

Koa Peat (13.6 PPG), Motiejus Krivas (10.8 PPG) and Ivan Kharchenkov (10.1 PPG) join Bradley and Burries averaging in double figures in 2025-26. Tobe Awaka (9.4 PPG) and Anthony Dell'Orso (9.4 PPG) are over 9.0 PPG to give Arizona exceptional offensive balance in 2025-26.

Dwayne Aristode is the final player in the eight-man Arizona rotation. Aristode has the potential for a breakout game in the NCAA Tournament. At 6'8 on the wing, Aristode shoots 44.4 percent on three-point attempts. Aristode missed four games in February with an illness.

Bradley and Burries make Arizona go on the perimeter running the offense. Awaka, Krivas and Peat give Arizona three exceptional players who can score in the post and Dell'Orso and Kharchenko balance the Wildcats with stability on the wing. Arizona has been a true team in 2025-26.