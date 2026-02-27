Kansas at Arizona: 2025-26 point spread and over/under history

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Arizona as an 8.5-point favorite over Kansas in their game on Saturday at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. Kansas is +330 on the money line and Arizona is -430. The over/under for Kansas at Arizona is 147.5. Betting the over is -115. Laying money on the under is -105.

Kansas is 18-10 against the point spread during the 2025-26 season. Arizona is 15-12-1 against the point spread in 2025-26. Kansas is 9-5 against the point spread on the road in 2025-26. Arizona is 6-8-1 against the point spread at home in 2025-26.

Kansas is 2-2 against the point spread in 2025-26 as a road underdog. Arizona has been favored in all of its 2025-26 home games. Kansas is 9-6 in Big XII games against the spread in 2025-26. Arizona is 8-7 against the point spread in 2025-26 Big XII games.

Nine out of 28 Kansas games have gone under during the 2025-26 season. Arizona has had an even split with 14 games over and 14 games under the total in 2025-26. Twelve Kansas games have had a total below the 147.5 set for Saturday against Arizona.

Arizona 2025-26 over/under history

Four Arizona games have had an over/under below 147.5. Arizona non-conference games against Abilene Christian and Norfolk State went over with the total set below 147.5. Big XII games against Houston and West Virginia exceeded the over/under that was set below 147.5.

Ten Kansas Big XII games have gone under the total in 2025-26. Seven Arizona Big XII games have gone over during the 2025-26 season. Kansas beat Arizona 82-78 on February 9 with a 154.5 over/under. Kansas averages 76.6 points per game and allows 68.2 during the 2025-26 season. Arizona averages 87.2 PPG and allows 68.9.

Kansas averages 77.3 PPG and allows 72.4 against Big XII opponents in 2025-26. Arizona averages 84.5 PPG and allows 71.2 in Big XII games. Injuries could play a factor on Saturday. Kansas star freshman guard Darryn Peterson has struggled with cramping and a hamstring throughout the 2025-26 season.

Arizona could get freshmen forwards Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat back against Kansas. Aristode has missed the past four games with an undisclosed illness. Peat has not played in the last 3.5 games due to a lower-body injury.