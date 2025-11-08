Kansas at Arizona final odds and predictions and game information

Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite for homecoming on Saturday versus Kansas per the Fanduel Sportsbook. Kansas is +166 on the money line and Arizona is -198. The over/under for Kansas at Arizona is 57.5. Betting the over is -115 and placing money on the under is -105.

The line has moved after Arizona was a 4.5-point favorite over Kansas earlier this week. Arizona is a favorite for the sixth time in 2025. Arizona is 4-1 against the point spread as a favorite. The Wildcats are 3-0 as a home favorite in 2025.

Kansas is 3-6 against the spread in 2025, 0-2 as an underdog. 1-2 on the road and 0-2 as a road underdog. Missouri beat Kansas 42-21 as a 6.0-point favorite and Texas Tech defeated the Jayhawks 42-17 as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under ties the highest for Kansas in 2025 and is the highest for Arizona this season. Kansas defeated Wagner 46-7 with the over/under of 57.5. The previous high over/under in an Arizona game in 2025 was 56.5 points in a 48-3 win over Weber State.

Five Kansas games have exceeded the over in 2025 and four Arizona contests have eclipsed the total. Kansas has one of the worst defenses in the Big XII and Arizona has one of the best. How well Kansas performs defensively will have a huge impact on the outcome against Arizona.

Arizona -198 on the money line means the Wildcats have a 66.44 projected chance to beat Kansas. Arizona and Kansas both have explosive offenses. The Wildcats should have a significant advantage defensively over the Jayhawks.

Kansas at Arizona Prediction

Kansas should stay in the game before the Arizona defense asserts itself. The game should be close, but Arizona has been much better at home in 2025 and ought to cover. The only Arizona home game that went over in 2025 was against BYU. BYU has to score a TD with 19 seconds remaining in regulation to eclipse the over.

Bet Arizona with confidence on the point spread and the money line. Kansas is a game Arizona should win at home. The over/under is tougher to discern. With the Kansas defense, Arizona should have another huge game offensively. It's best to stay away from the over/under.