Kansas State at Arizona final odds and predictions

Arizona hosts Kansas State on Friday night, seeking its first three-game winning streak to begin the season since 2015. Arizona began the 2015 season with wins over Texas-San Antonio, Nevada and Northern Arizona.

Kansas State has started the 2025 season with one win and two losses. Iowa State beat Kansas State 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland, to begin the season in week zero. Kansas State beat Football Championship Subdivision North Dakota, 38-35, in week two and lost 24-21 to Army on Saturday.

Arizona had a 40-6 win over Hawaii in week one and beat Weber State 48-3 in week two. Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7 in 2024 after the red and blue began the season with wins over New Mexico and Northern Arizona.

Arizona and Kansas State each have injury concerns for Friday night. Kansas State will be without key wide receiver Jerrand Bradley and running back Dylan Edwards is questionable. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said five-star tight end Linkon Cure will be available.

Kansas State at Arizona FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 1.5-point underdog at home versus Kansas State on Friday night per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Kansas State is -122 on the money line and Arizona is +102. The over/under is 54.5. The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona with a 60.7 percent chance to win as of Friday morning.

Kansas State at Arizona 2025 Odds and Over/Under History

Arizona has covered the point spread in both of its 2025 games. Kansas State has failed to cover the point spread in all three of its 2025 games. This is the first 2025 game Arizona will not be favored. Kansas State has been the favorite in all four of its 2025 games.

The win over North Dakota is the only Kansas State game that has gone over in 2025. Both Arizona games have gone under in 2025. Friday night is the lowest total in a 2025 Arizona game. The highest total for a 2025 Kansas State game was 55.5 versus North Dakota.

Kansas State at Arizona Predictions

Kansas State has to play on the road on a short week with injuries and is struggling. Arizona is at home and has played well against two lesser opponents in its first two games. The metrics like Arizona more than gamblers. Arizona should cover the point spread, and expect the outcome to be under the total.