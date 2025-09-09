Kansas State at Arizona: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather and series history

Arizona plays Kansas State for the second consecutive season after winning its first two games of the year. Kansas State ended the two-game Arizona winning streak to begin the 2024 season with a 34-7 victory in Manhattan. Kansas State has started the 2025 season 1-2.

Iowa State beat Kansas State 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland, to open the season. Kansas State beat Football Championship Subdivision North Dakota 38-35 in week one before a 24-21 upset loss to Army in week two. The two losses have dropped Kansas State completely out of the national rankings.

Arizona moved ahead of Kansas State in the ESPN Football Power Index following week two results. Arizona is now 37th in the ESPN FPI and Kansas State is 44th. Through the games of week two, Arizona has been more productive in nearly every category.

Turnover margin will be a key stat to watch for in Kansas State at Arizona. Arizona is first nationally with a plus-seven turnover margin. Kansas State enters the game at Arizona 87th nationally with a minus one turnover margin through its first three games.

How to watch Kansas State at Arizona

Jason Benetti is doing play-by-play, Robert Griffin III is the analyst and Alexa Landestoy is the sideline reporter with a 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time kickoff on Fox.

Kansas State at Arizona FanDuel odds

Kansas State is a 1.5 point favorite at Arizona per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Laying the 1.5 points with Kansas State is -108. Taking the points and Arizona is -112. Kansas State is -120 on the money line and Arizona is +100. The over/under is 55.5. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Kansas State at Arizona injury report

Kansas State wide receiver Jerand Bradley is listed as out by TeamRankings.com. Running back Dylan Edwards, wide receiver Larry Porter IV, kickers Cub Patton and Leyton Simmering and tight ends Linkon Cure and Andrew Metzger are all listed as questionable for Kansas State.

friday night lights in the desert 😼



⏰ 6:00 PM MST

🏟️ Arizona Stadium

📺 @cfbonfox

📻 Wildcats Radio 1290

— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 8, 2025

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan announced on Thursday that Arizona TE Tyler Powell is out for the season. Tight ends Keyan Burnett and Kellan Ford and WR Kris Hutson are listed as questionable for Arizona entering the game versus Kansas State.

Tucson Friday night weather forecast

The Weather Channel forecast for Friday night is 72° with 12 percent humidity. The wind will be out of the South/Southeast at 11 miles per hour with Clear skies.

Arizona verus Kansas State series history

Arizona leads the all-time series versus Kansas State 5-2-1. Arizona won four of the first five games against Kansas State. Kansas State earned their first win against Arizona since 1969 last year and has won two of the past three in the series. The last win for Arizona over Kansas State was 31-0 in 1978.