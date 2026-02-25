Key Arizona players are game time decisions on injury report at Baylor

The Big XII lists Arizona guard Anthony Dell'Orso and forward Koa Peat as game time decisisons on its Game Day update for the Wildcats' contest at Baylor on Tuesday night. Dell'Orso sufferred an ankle sprain on Saturday at Houston. Peat has missed the last 2.5 games with a lower body injury.

Arizona reserve forward Dwayne Aristode, who has missed the last three games with an unspecified illness, was listed as out against Baylor in the initial report on Monday night. Arizona is down to five healthy players in its eight-man rotation against Baylor.

Guards Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries, forward Ivan Kharchenkov and center Motiejus Krivas have started every game for Arizona this season. Forward Tobe Awaka has played in every game this season and started with Peat out.

Dell'Orso has taken on the role of sixth man with Aristode and Peat out for Arizona. In his past two games, Dell'Orso has led Arizona in scoring with his high total of 22 points with the Wildcats. Guard Evan Nelson and center Sidi Gueye would become the bench if Dell'Orso and Peat cannot play.

Anthony Dell’Orso and Koa Peat listed as game time decisions on big 12 report. They aren’t out here yet but will go through warmups at least . pic.twitter.com/GGOt6zOpJO — Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) February 25, 2026

Ironman minutes

Bradley, Burries, Dell'Orso and Kharchenkov each played over 30 minutes in the 73-66 Arizona win at Houston on Saturday. Awaka and Krivas combined for 11 points and 11 rebounds in 42 minutes as both fouled out.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd had to get creative with lineups against Houston with Aristode and Peat out and Awaka and Krivas in foul trouble. Kharchenkov played a lot of minutes at power forward, with Awaka and Krivas having to spend significant time on the bench.

Arizona needs Awaka and Krivas to stay out of foul trouble against Baylor. Baylor does not have a deep bench. Only five Baylor players average over five minutes per game. Lloyd might have to utilize an ironman five against Baylor. Arizona is off until Saturday against Kansas after playing at Baylor.