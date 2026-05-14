Koa Peat discusses 2026 NBA Draft decision and subpar combine showing

"Arizona star Koa Peat dishes on upcoming stay-or-go decision amid shaky showing at NBA Draft Combine" during an interview with Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports posted on Wednesday. Peat discussed his upcoming decision whether to stay in the 2026 NBA Draft and his performance at the NBA Combine.

Trotter also quoted Peat discussing his workouts with trainer Chris Johnson and his expectations for how he will be used in the NBA. Peat is a polarizing prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft. Peat is projected as high as 13th to the Miami Heat to as low as 30th and last in the 2026 NBA Draft via various major mocks.

The concerns for Peat center around his ability as a shooter. Peat made seven out of 20 three-point attempts during the season with Arizona, but was last in a pair of shooting drills at the NBA Combine on Monday. Overall, Peat had an uneven performance at the NBA Combine, performing well in some drills and finishing last in others.

Various reports stated Peat is working with Johnson on his shot. The expectations of what Peat should do vary greatly. Some reports have stated scouts believe Peat should return to school, while others report the West Regional Most Outstanding Player will remain in the 2026 NBA Draft.

"Just trying to shoot the ball the same way every time...My workouts are going good. I didn't shoot well on Monday, but that's how shooting goes some days...my midrange (form) is kind of the same. I've always had a higher release in midrange. Thought I shot the mid-range pretty solid. In my 3, trying to bring it down a little bit lower and to get more arc. It didn't really shoot it well...can't get too high or too low about it.....I can be a point-forward..at the next level..Making the right reads...I'm a good connector as well." Koa Peat via CBS Sports

Koa Peat's positives and negatives

While some scouts focus on Peat's inconsistent shooting performance at the NBA Combine, longtime college basketball reporter Adam Zagoria said on X, "On NBA exec on KoaPeat: KoaPeat is a very good player sans his shot making. He's super smart and physical. That outweighs the shot making."

If Peat stays in the 2026 NBA Draft, where he is selected will likely be influenced by the fit and system of the team that takes him more than other prospects. At 6'7 and 245 pounds, Peat is undersized for a power forward, but he has the mass and strength at the position in the NBA.

Peat averaged 14.1 points per game, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his lone season at Arizona. The 2.6 assists Peat averaged are significantly above the 1.9 that the average starting PF in the NBA has. Peat has some ability as a point forward, but is not an elite playmaker.

Peat made 53.8 percent of his two-point field goal attempts during the 2025-26 season. If he remains in the 2026 NBA Draft, Peat will likely still be a first-round pick. Peat would have an opportunity to improve his shooting and potentially be a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft if he returns to Arizona.