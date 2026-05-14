Post-NBA Draft lottery projections for Koa Peat continue fluctuating dramatically

Arizona forward Koa Peat has an average projection of 21.77 in the 2026 NBA Draft in a consensus among nine mock drafts from major media sites. Momentum is building among major media outlets for Peat to return for his sophomore season at Arizona after a subpar performance at the NBA Combine.

Peat is projected as high as 13th to the Miami Heat by Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today, to as low as 30th and last in the first round by Christopher Kline of FanSided (the parent site of Zona Zealots). The Mock drafts were posted after the lottery was conducted on May 10, but before the combine began on the 11th.

Peat being projected between 13th and 30th in the 2026 NBA Draft is illustrative of him being likely the most polarizing prospect this year. Peat, his family and his team have a decision to make. Coming from a family of professional athletes, a decision by Peat will be more informed than most prospects.

Peat will have an opportunity to improve his 2026 NBA Draft projections in private workouts with teams. Expect Peat to have private workouts with NBA teams ahead of the May 27 deadline for prospects to withdraw from the draft.

Franchise Pick Website Boston Celtics 27 Bleacher Report Charlotte Hornets/ /San Antonio Spurs 14/20 CBS Sports New York Knicks 24 ESPN Dallas Mavericks 30 FanSided New York Knicks 24 Sports Illustrated Charlotte Hornets 18 The Sporting News Miami Heat 13 USA Today Denver Nuggets 26 Yahoo

Consensus thoughts on Koa Peat

Peat is almost always praised for his physicality. The consensus is also that Peat has to work on his shooting. Peat finished 25th and last in the three-point shooting at the NBA Combine, making six out of 25 and 26th and last in the spot-up drill.

Peat shot 52.8 percent from the field with a 53.7 effective field goal percentage and shot 66.8 percent at the rim. The official measurements for Peat at the 2026 NBA Combine were 6'7 barefoot and 245 pounds. At 6'7, Peat is below the average height for an NBA power forward.

Where Peat is selected in the 2026 NBA Draft will be determined by how teams project Peat at PF, despite being undersized. Peat improving his outside shot will be essential to his long-term NBA future. Peat will have to determine if returning to Arizona would significantly improve his NBA Draft projections in 2027 over 2026.