Momentum building among national media for Koa Peat Arizona return

Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports, Jeff Borzello of ESPN and Mark Gionotto of USA Today all stated the case for Koa Peat returning to Arizona for his sophomore season. Momentum has been building for Peat to return to Arizona throughout the spring and might have culminated after a subpar 2026 NBA Combine performance.

Salerno said Peat "is the one player who would benefit from another year of college basketball. If he returns to school and showcases an improved jumper, he could be a top-five pick next summer." Gionotto and Salerno both had Peat on their list of losers at the 2026 NBA Combine.

Gionotto stated that of the NBA Combine performance, "This nonetheless could push Peat to improve his stock and go back to Arizona, where it might be more lucrative than what he would make as a late first-round draft pick." The 20th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft made $3,658,800 per Spotrac.

Borzello stated that Peat is on "Withdrawal watch" from the 2026 NBA Draft. "Peat has one of the more interesting stay-or-go decisions in the lead-up to the May 27 withdrawal deadline," per Borzello. If Peat is selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, he will receive a three-year guaranteed contract.

"He entered the college basketball season as a projected top 10 pick but saw his stock dip despite Arizona winning the Big 12 regular-season and conference tournament championships before reaching the Final Four.



Peat was No. 24 in ESPN's most recent mock draft, and while he tested very well athletically Monday...He made just seven 3-pointers all season for the Wildcats, then was one of the worst shooters Monday, going just 6-for-25 in the 3-point star drill and 6-for-25 in the spot-up shooting drill...Peat's shot looked dramatically different from what it (was)...at Arizona, with a slower motion and much lower release point. He didn't look entirely comfortable with it Monday." Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Borzello's colleague, Jeremy Woo, mocks Peat 24th to the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Karl Anthony Towns, O.G. Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson provide New York with a strong triumvirate in the post. Peat would have a difficult time finding playing time in New York as a rookie.

NBA Mock Draft projections for Peat varied greatly about 10 days after Arizona concluded its season. Peat was projected from as high as 11th to completely out of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. The subpar 2026 NBA Combine performance could put Peat closer to the second round than the lottery.

After inconsistent performances and injuries during the season, Peat made a statement when he was named the Most Outstanding Player as Arizona won the West Regional to advance to its first Final Four since 2001. Peat averaged 17.2 points per game on 48.5 percent from the field, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The consensus question about Peat is his shooting ability. The performance at the NBA Combine raised the questions about the ability of Peat as a shooter. If Peat returns to Arizona, improves as a shooter, and the Wildcats have another season among the elite nationally, Peat could guarantee he would be a 2026 lottery pick.

The other question would be if Peat returns to Arizona and his shooting does not improve, where would he be drafted in 2027? No matter what Peat does, there is risk involved. Peat has two weeks until the May 27 deadline to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft and return to Arizona.