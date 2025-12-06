Late betting shifts the point spread for Auburn at Arizona

After opening as a 7.5-point favorite in the FanDuel Sportsbook, Arizona is now favored by 8.5 points over Auburn on Saturday night. The money line has also shifted, with money apparently coming in on Arizona.

Taking the points with Auburn is -102. Betting on Auburn with the original spread was -105. Laying the points with Arizona is currently -120. Betting on Arizona was originally -115. Auburn is currently +340 on the money line and Arizona is -450. Auburn was originally +115 on the money and Arizona was -410.

The over/under has remained 160.5. Betting the over is -115 and putting money on the under is -105. Auburn and Arizona matches two high-scoring teams. Auburn is 35th nationally, averaging 87.9 points per game and Arizona is 37th at 87.3.

Arizona is favored for the second time in four games against Power Conference opponents in 2025-26. Arizona was a 1.5-point favorite in a 69-65 win over UCLA last month. Auburn is an underdog for the fourth time in 2025-26. The 8.5 points are the most Auburn is getting in 2025-26.

Arizona and Auburn versus the point spread in 2025-26

Arizona has covered four times during the 2025-26 season and twice as the favorite. Auburn is 7-2 against the spread in 2025-26 and 2-1 as a favorite. Arizona is 1-3 against the spread at home in 2025-26. Auburn is playing its first true road game in 2025-26. The Tigers are 2-2 against the spread on neutral courts in 2025-26.

Arizona and 2025-26 Over/Under history

Seven out of the nine Auburn games this season have exceeded the over/under. The first seven Auburn games exceeded the over in 2025-26 and the last two have gone under. The last three Auburn games had an over/under above 160.5 and the first six were above.

Three Arizona games have gone over in 2025-26. The first game of the 2025-26 Arizona season and the last two games went under. The 160.5 point over/under is the highest for an Arizona game since the 84-49 Wildcats' win over Northern Arizona on November 11.